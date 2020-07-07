 Elite 2022 RB Emeka Megwa High On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Looking To Make Return Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2022 RB Emeka Megwa High On Michigan, Looking To Make Return Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Emeka Megwa is one of the most sought after underclassmen recruits in the country.

The four-star running back from Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic holds more than 30 offers and has been busy talking to college coaches throughout the dead period.

“I’ve been talking a lot to schools like Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Oklahoma, LSU and Texas,” Megwa said. “Those have been the schools that have done their best to reach out to me through my coaches. Overall, it’s been going good.”

Texas running back Emeka Megwa holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Texas running back Emeka Megwa holds an offer from Michigan.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan put an early offer on the table for Megwa and hosted him for The Big House BBQ last summer.

Since his visit, Megwa has remained in close contact with Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}