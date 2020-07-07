Emeka Megwa is one of the most sought after underclassmen recruits in the country.

The four-star running back from Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic holds more than 30 offers and has been busy talking to college coaches throughout the dead period.

“I’ve been talking a lot to schools like Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Oklahoma, LSU and Texas,” Megwa said. “Those have been the schools that have done their best to reach out to me through my coaches. Overall, it’s been going good.”