Elite 2022 Texas RB Emeka Megwa High On Michigan
Emeka Megwa is one of the top sophomore recruits in the country.
The 2022 prospect from Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic holds more than 20 offers early on in the process and is constantly in contact with major college coaches nationally.
Right now, Megwa is taking things slow and just trying to find the best mix of football and academics.
“I might go to Duke this month,” Megwa said. “That’s it right now. The schools that have offered me are all good football schools. I’m just trying to find somewhere that has a good education. That’s why I’m interested in schools like Duke and Michigan.”
Michigan hosted Megwa for an unofficial visit over the summer for The Big House BBQ.
