Right now, Megwa is taking things slow and just trying to find the best mix of football and academics.

“I might go to Duke this month,” Megwa said. “That’s it right now. The schools that have offered me are all good football schools. I’m just trying to find somewhere that has a good education. That’s why I’m interested in schools like Duke and Michigan.”

Michigan hosted Megwa for an unofficial visit over the summer for The Big House BBQ.