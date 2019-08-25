Elite 2022 Texas RB Emeka Megwa Recaps Summer Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted several talented underclassmen for its summer Big House BBQ event, including Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic running back Emeka Megwa.
One of the more highly touted prospects in the 2022 class, Megwa enjoyed his first trip to Ann Arbor.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news