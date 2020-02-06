Elite 2022 WR Tyler Morris Recaps Recent Michigan Visit
Michigan recently hosted a number of top targets for a big visit weekend before the dead period.
Among them was elite 2022 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris, who said he had a blast on campus.
“I think it really opened my eyes to everything Michigan can offer,” Morris said. “We went to the business school and got to check that out. Just seeing the academics the going back to the football facilities and meeting with the coaches showed what they could offer on and off the field.
“It was good to get a sense of the coaches and the family there. I got to see if it’s a place I could see myself at.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news