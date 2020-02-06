News More News
Elite 2022 WR Tyler Morris Recaps Recent Michigan Visit

Michigan recently hosted a number of top targets for a big visit weekend before the dead period.

Among them was elite 2022 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris, who said he had a blast on campus.

Illinois wide receiver Tyler Morris visited Michigan last month. (Rivals.com)

“I think it really opened my eyes to everything Michigan can offer,” Morris said. “We went to the business school and got to check that out. Just seeing the academics the going back to the football facilities and meeting with the coaches showed what they could offer on and off the field.

“It was good to get a sense of the coaches and the family there. I got to see if it’s a place I could see myself at.”

