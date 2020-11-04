 Elite 2023 Chicago WR Carnell Tate Talks Michigan Wolverines Football, Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Elite 2023 Chicago WR Carnell Tate Talks Michigan, Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Carnell Tate has been putting in work this fall.

Despite no football in Illinois for the time being, the elite 2023 wide receiver out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist had padded practices with his team last month and is now playing club 7v7 with Midwest Boom.

“Our contact days went great,” Tate said. “It was great being able to compete with the team. We saw what everyone was working with and will improve off that. With 7v7, it was a little cold this tournament, but you have to do your best with what you get. But overall, everything has been going great.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

With Boom, Tate has the opportunity to play side-by-side with two elite 2022 prospects and key Michigan targets in Kaleb Brown and Tyler Morris.

“I’m watching them a lot,” Tate said. “Kaleb’s catching and Tyler’s route running, I’m watching that a lot. I want to see them, so I can see what I can improve in my game.”

On the recruiting front, Tate has early offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Purdue, West Virginia and a couple of others.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}