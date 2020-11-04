Elite 2023 Chicago WR Carnell Tate Talks Michigan, Recruiting
Carnell Tate has been putting in work this fall.
Despite no football in Illinois for the time being, the elite 2023 wide receiver out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist had padded practices with his team last month and is now playing club 7v7 with Midwest Boom.
“Our contact days went great,” Tate said. “It was great being able to compete with the team. We saw what everyone was working with and will improve off that. With 7v7, it was a little cold this tournament, but you have to do your best with what you get. But overall, everything has been going great.”
With Boom, Tate has the opportunity to play side-by-side with two elite 2022 prospects and key Michigan targets in Kaleb Brown and Tyler Morris.
“I’m watching them a lot,” Tate said. “Kaleb’s catching and Tyler’s route running, I’m watching that a lot. I want to see them, so I can see what I can improve in my game.”
On the recruiting front, Tate has early offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Purdue, West Virginia and a couple of others.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news