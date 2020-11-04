Carnell Tate has been putting in work this fall.

Despite no football in Illinois for the time being, the elite 2023 wide receiver out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist had padded practices with his team last month and is now playing club 7v7 with Midwest Boom.

“Our contact days went great,” Tate said. “It was great being able to compete with the team. We saw what everyone was working with and will improve off that. With 7v7, it was a little cold this tournament, but you have to do your best with what you get. But overall, everything has been going great.”