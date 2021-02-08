Elite 2023 Florida ATH Treyaun Webb Talks Michigan, George Helow
Treyaun Webb has established himself as one of the best recruits in America in the 2023 class.
Only a sophomore, Webb already holds nearly 40 offers from top schools around the country. Still, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian product is remaining level-headed about the process early on.
“It’s a blessing,” Webb said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. I still have a lot of time to make a decision. I’m just going to weigh my options and look at schools. I want to visit schools like LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State and more.”
Michigan just entered the picture for Webb last month, but the Wolverines already have his attention after head coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist and safeties coach George Helow all jumped on a call and extended a scholarship.
Webb was impressed with the group effort and added that he was extremely excited when it happened.
“I was so shocked,” Webb said. “Michigan is a school I’ve wanted an offer from for a long time. I had to make sure it was real (laughs). I got on the phone with Coach Helow, Coach Mo, Coach Macdonald and Coach Harbaugh. It’s so surreal when the head coach offers you. The whole staff showed me that they really wanted me.”
