Treyaun Webb has established himself as one of the best recruits in America in the 2023 class.

Only a sophomore, Webb already holds nearly 40 offers from top schools around the country. Still, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian product is remaining level-headed about the process early on.

“It’s a blessing,” Webb said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. I still have a lot of time to make a decision. I’m just going to weigh my options and look at schools. I want to visit schools like LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State and more.”