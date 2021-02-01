Elite 2023 Florida CB Sharif Denson Talks Michigan Offer
Sharif Denson has already established himself as one of the top prospects in the country in the 2023 recruiting class.
The Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail cornerback holds more than 20 offers from major programs like Auburn, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee and is continuing to garner interest.
“Recruiting is going really well,” Denson said. “All these offers are coming in, but I can’t stay complacent. I have to continue to grind and do what I can to get better every day.”
Michigan recently jumped in the mix with an offer of its own.
New U-M safeties coach George Helow has deep ties in the Jacksonville-area and made sure Denson knew he had a scholarship.
“It was surprising,” Denson said. “My coach gave me their coach’s number, and we had a good little talk, and they offered. Michigan is a really good offer, and I’m blessed to have it.”
