Sharif Denson has already established himself as one of the top prospects in the country in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail cornerback holds more than 20 offers from major programs like Auburn, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee and is continuing to garner interest.

“Recruiting is going really well,” Denson said. “All these offers are coming in, but I can’t stay complacent. I have to continue to grind and do what I can to get better every day.”