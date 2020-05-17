Elite 2023 New England ATH Joenel Aguero Talks Michigan
Joenel Aguero is just finishing up his freshman year, but he is already establishing himself as one of the best 2023 recruits in the country.
The Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep athlete already holds five offers and may be the best prospect in New England in his class.
Aguero, however, is remaining humble.
“It’s nice,” Aguero said. “But I’m not getting too ahead of myself. I’m just taking it day-by-day. It’s cool, but I still have a lot to prove.”
Boston College, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee and UMass are the five FBS programs that have extended early scholarships.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news