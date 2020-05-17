News More News
Elite 2023 New England ATH Joenel Aguero Talks Michigan

EJ Holland
Joenel Aguero is just finishing up his freshman year, but he is already establishing himself as one of the best 2023 recruits in the country.

The Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep athlete already holds five offers and may be the best prospect in New England in his class.

Aguero, however, is remaining humble.

New England athlete Joenel Aguero holds a Michigan offer.
“It’s nice,” Aguero said. “But I’m not getting too ahead of myself. I’m just taking it day-by-day. It’s cool, but I still have a lot to prove.”

Boston College, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee and UMass are the five FBS programs that have extended early scholarships.

