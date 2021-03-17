Dante Moore has established himself as one of top overall prospects in the country in the 2023 recruiting class.

The highly touted quarterback out of Detroit (Mich.) King already holds 20 offers and is continuing to receive interest from top schools around the country.

While he’s a wanted man early on, Moore is taking a laid back approach to the process and wants to wait until Sept. 1, the first day college coaches can contact 2023 recruits, to really hone in on his recruitment.