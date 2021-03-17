Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore On Michigan, Training With Devin Gardner
Dante Moore has established himself as one of top overall prospects in the country in the 2023 recruiting class.
The highly touted quarterback out of Detroit (Mich.) King already holds 20 offers and is continuing to receive interest from top schools around the country.
While he’s a wanted man early on, Moore is taking a laid back approach to the process and wants to wait until Sept. 1, the first day college coaches can contact 2023 recruits, to really hone in on his recruitment.
“I’m just thankful to have all the offers,” Moore said. “I’m blessed. As of right now, everything is coming through my coaches, but I’m really thankful. Nobody is over the other. All my schools are pretty much equal right now.”
Michigan has been on Moore for quite some time.
In fact, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh offered Moore at a camp when he was just a seventh grader. Needless to say, Michigan will be in the thick of things for Moore once his recruitment really gets going.
