Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore Talks Michigan, Program Connection
Detroit (Mich.) King has won its last two games by a combined score of 73-7, including Friday’s blowout victory over Detroit (Mich.) Denby.
King’s offense has been firing on all cylinders thanks in large part to elite 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, who has been throwing touchdown after touchdown since the season started a few weeks ago.
“It felt great (to beat Denby),” Moore said. “We had a great, disciplined team win. We made less mistakes. It was a great win. Everybody did their tasks. If everyone does them right, we have a win.”
Moore has quickly established himself as one of the top underclassmen in the country. He currently holds offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs.
It’s still extremely early in the recruiting process for Moore, and he’s in no rush to dive into it. Right now, he’s carefully researching all of his options.
