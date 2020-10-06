Detroit (Mich.) King has won its last two games by a combined score of 73-7, including Friday’s blowout victory over Detroit (Mich.) Denby.

King’s offense has been firing on all cylinders thanks in large part to elite 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, who has been throwing touchdown after touchdown since the season started a few weeks ago.

“It felt great (to beat Denby),” Moore said. “We had a great, disciplined team win. We made less mistakes. It was a great win. Everybody did their tasks. If everyone does them right, we have a win.”