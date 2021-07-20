Elite 2024 Georgia WR Debron Gatling Talks Dream Offer From Michigan

Debron Gatling is quickly establishing himself as one of the top overall recruits in the country in the 2024 recruiting class.

The fast-rising wide receiver from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton is up to a dozen offers and is coming off a busy June that saw him make a number of visits.

“I’m just seeing how much love the coaches are showing,” Gatling said. “That’s what I’m going to go off of. This summer, I’ve visited Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Michigan. I should be going back to Michigan for the BBQ. I don’t really know for the fall.”