Elite 2024 Georgia WR Debron Gatling Talks Dream Offer From Michigan
Debron Gatling is quickly establishing himself as one of the top overall recruits in the country in the 2024 recruiting class.
The fast-rising wide receiver from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton is up to a dozen offers and is coming off a busy June that saw him make a number of visits.
“I’m just seeing how much love the coaches are showing,” Gatling said. “That’s what I’m going to go off of. This summer, I’ve visited Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Michigan. I should be going back to Michigan for the BBQ. I don’t really know for the fall.”
A Detroit native, Gatling grew up loving Michigan and still has a lot of family close to Ann Arbor.
Nabbing an offer from the Wolverines on his June unofficial visit was a dream come true for Gatling. The fact that the scholarship came directly from head coach Jim Harbaugh made the moment even more special.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news