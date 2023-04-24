Elite 2024 Michigan target sets commitment date
One of the top targets on Michigan's board in the 2024 recruiting class is set to make his announcement official.
According to the social media accounts of four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn, he is set to make his commitment at 3:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
Prieskorn is a Top-100 prospect according to the Rivals rankings and has been a long-time target for the Wolverines' staff. Grant Newsome, since taking over as tight ends coach, has made Prieskorn a priority.
"Me and coach Newsome were able to hang out before the (Michigan State game),” Prieskorn told M&BR in November. “We were talking about everything. We just have a great relationship. He told me that I’m a priority for the class and I’m the number one tight end. The whole coaching staff texts me all of the time so that’s great."
Prieskorn listed the Wolverines in a final eight that included Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State and Georgia.
