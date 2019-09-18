The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in California over the weekend and caught up with four-star offensive lineman and top 2021 target Landon Tengwall , who is set to visit Michigan next month.

EJ: I know this was a tough loss, but can you talk about the experience of coming out and playing in California?

LT: It was a great experience. I haven’t been out here since I was younger. It was a great experience with the guys. We bonded a little bit. It was a great fight. We learned a lot as a team tonight. Like I told the guys afterwards, we have to take something away from this game and learn something and get ready for November for the WCAC championship.

EJ: With the season here, how are you balancing recruiting and the team?

LT: I’m kind of staying away from it for the most part. I got a new number, so I could get away from it (laughs). Of course, there is still a lot on Twitter, but you can control it, somewhat. I’m focusing more on football and not recruiting right now. That’s more for after the season.