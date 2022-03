WATCH: Emotional post-game moments for Juwan Howard

The #11 seeded Michigan Wolverines defeated the #3 seeded Tennessee Volunteers in an incredible upset on their way to a 5th straight Sweet 16. Immediately after the game ended Juwan Howard shared multiple emotional moments, first with Tennessee star Kennedy Chandler. Chandler was recruited heavily by the Wolverines, and even after he chose to head to Knoxville, Juwan Howard stayed in touch. Howard took time in the handshake line to console a visibly upset Chandler.

In a shocking development, fellow Fab Five member Chris Webber made the trip to Indianapolis to watch his Wolverines play their round of 32 game. Webber's relationship with Michigan has been broken to say the least since he left for the NBA Draft in 1993. Over the years Webber has inched closer to the university, including an appearance at a Michigan football game in 2018 as an honorary captain. Juwan Howard's hire seemed to be another step in the right direction. Webber making an appearance at this game and being seen passionately cheering for the Wolverines was an incredible sight. So was this moment after the game as the two teammates embraced after the incredible win. Fellow Fab Five teammate Ray Jackson joins as well.

The Fab Five celebrations continued as Juwan Howard found Jalen Rose after the game. Rose was working an unable to watch the game with Webber and Jackson, but he made sure to find Howard before he headed to the locker room.

Once he entered the locker room his Sweet 16 bound Wolverine players were ready to celebrate. It has been a roller coaster season no doubt, and not many people thought Michigan would be in this position. It's been an especially emotional few weeks since Juwan Howard's suspension after Wisconsin. What a moment for this team after everything they have been through.

