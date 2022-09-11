ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The moment Ronnie Bell secured his touchdown catch in Michigan's 56-10 victory over Hawaii, the moment was a culmination of so many moving parts to get there for the senior wide receiver.

Bell, who tore his ACL in week one of last season, was back on the field and secured his first score since that injury.

It was a whirlwind moment after the touchdown was signaled and the crowd erupted. All the pain, all the tears and all the hours Bell put in work behind the scenes to rehabilitate his knee to be able to play, an emotional Bell was able to bask in the glory he was so desperately wanting to seek during his road back to the field.

"I think somebody asked me, I think it was during camp, what I was going to do when I scored and I never really knew," Bell said. "I don't even know what I did. I just wanted to hug everybody, you know what I mean? It was an emotional moment, man. It was a big weight off the shoulder. A lot of stuff went into being back out there again.

"To score and be out there playing, it's an emotional thing I guess with how much—I didn't have a leg, man. It was really weird. For a long time, to be on the other side of that tunnel is just emotional when I think about it."

The touchdown certainly wasn't the easiest one he has ever scored in his career. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy had to deliver the ball in a tight window.

Bell broke down the play and what he saw on the field at the time of the catch.

"I think it was just a little post route and the DB widened out the way he did so it opened up a window," Bell said. "So I feel like it gave J.J. the confidence to see it, see the window and he put a good ball right on the money. All I had to do was hold on to it. It was a good play all around."