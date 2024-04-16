One name that has been getting hype throughout the offseason has been Enow Etta. The former 4-star recruit is entering his sophomore season, and expectations continue to rise. Etta played defensive end primarily in high school, but after getting up to 290lbs, it looked like Etta could end up inside. Now, stronger but leaner, Etta is playing everywhere.

When you try to think of break-out candidates for Michigan Football, you look for opportunities and players with talent next in line. When it comes to defensive line, Michigan has its starters with Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart on the EDGE and Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant at defensive tackle. But Michigan loves to rotate up front, and with three former starters headed to the NFL, there are big opportunities up front.

Etta's new defensive line coach Lou Esposito met with the media on Tuesday and talked about Etta's work this spring.

"He's played a lot of snaps," said Esposito. "Enow (Etta), we've had the ability to move him from outside to inside and inside to outside. He's a 6'4, 292-pound kid that ran an 11.3 100 out of high school. He's a really, really good athlete."

That size and athletic ability make Etta a perfect fit for the strong side of EDGE, rotating with Moore. Being able to go inside, whether in speed packages or just in rotation, makes him a valuable piece to a defense that thrives on versatility. Especially now with Wink Martindale, who loves disguising pressure and coverage up front.

Etta could be looking at a role similar to Mike Morris in 2021. The pass rusher is still young and developing, which makes his current skillset even more impressive.

"It's just that he has to learn as you get closer to the ball. The hand combat becomes quicker. It gets on you faster. The further away from the ball, it kind of takes a little bit of time, and you can use your athletic ability out there."

Sometimes, moving a young player around so much in the offseason can limit his progress. You prefer to have a player focused on one role. In Etta's case, Esposito believes he's become a better pass rusher with the skills he's learned playing inside.

"I think the biggest thing for him is getting some of those inside reps has really helped him on the edge. Now when you put him on the edge, some of the weaknesses that he had, he doesn't have anymore in the physicality part. He's been extremely physical all spring and he's a big part of what we're gonna do moving forward."

With Etta already carving out a big role in spring, he'll enter the summer with a chance to become a starter-level player on the defensive line. Expect Etta to get a lot of attention Saturday at the Maize vs Blue Spring Game.







