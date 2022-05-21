Epic 11-inning duel ends in devastating loss for Michigan Softball
After almost four and a half hours of softball, the Michigan Softball Team lost to the UCF Knights, 3-2, in the first game of the winner's bracket.
Michigan dominated the early stages of the game, as Meghan Beaubien pitched an outstanding game. However, as has been the story recently, the Michigan lineup failed to give its starting pitcher much run support.
After scratching one run across in each of the second and fifth innings, the Wolverines went ice-cold at the plate. UCF kept the game alive with a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings, and the teams headed for extra innings tied at two runs apiece.
UCF threatened on numerous occasions in extra innings, but Michigan continued to find ways to extend the game.
In the 11th inning, with Beaubien's pitch count nearing the 130s and a runner on first base, Beaubien got the hitter to hit a routine ground ball to shortstop Ella McVey. The freshman fielded the ball cleanly and made a perfect feed to Melina Livingston at second base.
However, Livingston seemed to be thinking about turning an inning-ending double play, and dropped the feed from McVey. Both Knight runners were safe on the play. Then, UCF's Maddie Bejarano ripped a walk-off single down the right field line to secure the win for the Knights.
Michigan won't have much time to rest. The Wolverines will take just a few hours off before taking the field again in an elimination game. The team will look to extend its season against the winner of South Dakota State and Villanova. If the Wolverines lose, their season is over. If they win, they will have to beat UCF twice on Sunday to advance to the NCAA Super Regional.