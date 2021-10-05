Erick All Shares Thoughts On Cade McNamara, Team Message After Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All has become a prominent piece on offense in his third season with the program. The junior had some up and down moments during his first few years in Ann Arbor but is a steady presence on an offense that is continuing to climb and push the limits of what it might be able to do. All is tied for second in receptions (9) through five games with wide receiver Roman Wilson and running back Blake Corum. His 97 yards receiving are good for fourth behind Cornelius Johnson, Daylen Baldwin and Wilson. All, who had three receptions for 23 yards in some big moments in the win over Wisconsin, relished his role in keeping the Camp Randall crowd quiet. “Feels great. It’s always great to be part of the passing game each week," All told the media on Tuesday night. "When they get you the ball down the field, it feels good. Especially when you hush the Wisconsin crowd, it feels great.”

Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All is tied for 2nd in receptions with nine so far this season. (AP Images)

Michigan leaned on its run game the first four weeks of the season, but it always seemed likely they would have to open it up through the air at some point. Mission accomplished, as the Wolverines threw the ball 30 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. All said he never heard the cries from outside the building about offensive balance and feels like they have what they need to attack defenses. “I feel like we’re a diverse offense," All said. "We can run the ball or pass the ball. It’s just whatever defense we’re going through and whatever weaknesses we see, we just attack that. With each team we play, we attack what we see can make work.” Quarterback Cade McNamara has played a large role in the offense's success thus far. He has not taken a sack or turned the ball over through five games and All says his leadership permeates through the huddle. “He’s just a leader by heart," All said. "The more we need a leader or someone to step up in those moments we need it the most, he’s the main guy to say, ‘Hey, get your head in the game.’ Or if you’re doing something bad, he’s not afraid to fix you. He’s not afraid to fix the little things. That’s what we need most, and he’s that guy 100 percent. “He tells you what to look for. He’s not a fiery guy. If we haven’t scored on a drive, he says, ‘Hey, let’s take it down the field here.’ He’s a mellow-type guy most of the time.”



McNamara has done an admirable job managing the Michigan offense and leading drives that end in points. All said that is not only what has impressed him most about the third-year passer, though. “Pocket movement, especially when we were in the endzone (at Wisconsin) and he got out of the way," he said. "It was like he juked the guy from behind him and got the ball out to Blake (Corum) out on the right boundary side. I was surprised. I was like, ‘Dang, Cade can move a little bit.’” McNamara's pocket awareness and heads-up play were among many moments Saturday where Michigan was able to make Madison feel like home. All believes the seeds were planted for a much more confident football team moving forward. “Going and doing that in somebody’s house, it’s just a great feeling," he said. "Especially when you come out there and dominate the game in all three phases on offense, defense and special teams, it makes you confident as a team that you can go out on the road and do the same thing that you do in front of 100,000-plus people that are on your side vs. (fans) cheering against you. It makes you more confident.”