 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Erik Portillo officially back for his junior season, the program announces
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-25 21:50:13 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Erik Portillo officially back for his junior season, the program announces

Brock Heilig • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Staff Writer

Just days after Michigan's hockey season came to a finish, it was reported that goalie Erik Portillo would return to the program for his junior season with the Wolverines.

Despite the reports, there was nothing but silence from Portillo and the program. Finally, on Monday afternoon, the team officially announced Portillo's return.

As any goaltender typically is, Portillo was one of the integral pieces of Michigan's success in 2021-22. The 6-foot-6 Swedish goalie led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship, as well as a Frozen Four appearance.

Portillo started all 42 games for the Wolverines this past season, and allowed just 2.14 goals per game. He will have to be just as good, if not better, if Michigan wants to have another successful season in 2022-23.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}