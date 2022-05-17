Erin Batth's decision to join Michigan is a 'no-brainer' for her career

Despite her love for the NC State Wolfpack program, the decision to come to Michigan was an easy one for new women's basketball assistant coach Erin Batth. Still in the process of moving her things from North Carolina to Ann Arbor, Batth's excitement to dive head-first into the program and let her presence be felt is palpable.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Defend the Block podcast, Batth enthusiastically described the process that led her to Ann Arbor.

That process was spearheaded by her admiration for the head coach, Kim Barnes Arico.

"I love Coach Arico, she's amazing," Batth said. "I've known her for a while now and we've always stayed in contact. I like the way she does things. I like, when I see, her energy on the bench. I like the way her girls play. Just talking with her, really excited to be able to learn more. This was definitely a growth move for me, just really looking to learn from her and grow. She's a powerful female in this business. I have aspirations, hopefully, one day, to have a program myself. Until then, I'm here and I'm all in.

"It was sort of a no-brainer for me. It was hard but it was a no-brainer because I really want to grow and it's really been my focus on anything I do. Always want to get better. NC State is a great program, with wonderful people. Coach Moore is awesome. One of the best in the business, for sure. I'm excited about this conference, it's powerful. Oh my gosh. I'm really excited to expand my recruiting connections and get out there and do more, too. Just expand that way as well."

So what should fans, as well the program, expect from Batth as a coach?

If her interview prowess shows any indication, there will be an infusion of positive energy inserted into the program from her presence alone

Outside of that, Batth is a major proponent of program chemistry and creating a supportive atmosphere for the players.

"A lot of energy," Batth responded to what she will bring to the Wolverines. "I do make sure I'm in contact with the girls. I communicate. I think I did a pretty good job of that. During a game, there's so many emotions that go on and frustrations, good things. Just a lot of things that go on that bench. Would love to give information to Coach Arico, and share information with the other assistants who are awesome. I love Harry and Val. Oh my gosh, family members. I am cooking for them. I can't wait to get back up there.

"I look forward to collaboration and making sure these girls are thriving throughout the game and helping with some strategies if so. Just being really hands-on, too. You'll see me. I will definitely pat the girls on the back, with high-fives. Let's go, getting fired up. My knees are bad so I don't jump up as much anymore. Hopefully, I pray they will be very pleased with my performance on the bench as a coach."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram