For the last few years, Michigan Football has had stability and leadership at linebacker. For 2024, change is the story. Brian Jean-Mary has returned to Ann Arbor after the last three seasons at Tennessee. He takes over a linebacker room, facing a challenge he says will not be easy. "The challenge before we started practice was we lost two big-time linebackers," Jean-Mary said in a recent media availability. "Two of the better linebackers to come out of Michigan in the last two decades in Michael Barrett and Junior Colson. Two guys, when I said I was an admirer from afar, I watched closely because having a personal relationship with both. I thought they played as high of a level as linebackers as any group in the country. We know the bar was set high, and that was the challenge coming in."

One answer to the challenge was part of the 2023 roster, Ernest Hausmann. The former Nebraska linebacker transferred to Ann Arbor last spring and found a role immediately. Hausmann played significant snaps in rotation with Barrett and Colson but also spent time learning. Not just what made those two great on the field, but what it takes to be a leader off. "The main guy has been Ernest Hausmann, who has kind of taken over that leadership role. The one thing that I was always appreciative of watching as a linebacker coach was their ability to make adjustments and coming here and watching their actual games, the way that they played the game. Obviously, very, very physical and productive, but their ability to adjust to things on the fly was as good as any group I've ever seen both coaching and evaluating as a coach."