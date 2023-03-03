Nebraska linebacker transfer Ernest Hausmann is working hard to get up to speed with spring practice underway for the Michigan football program.

Leaving one program to join another is hard enough but having to learn a new system and adapt to new coaches and players on the fly is a whole other beast in itself.

For Hausmann, he will not be wasting any time during spring, his main goal is abundantly clear in that he wants to be as prepared as possible in the spring so he can play as freely as he'd like once fall camp comes around.

"These 15 practices, the main thing is getting that playbook down," Hausmann said on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast. "The playbook is obviously the number one thing you learn when you go through the portal process and the things you look into. Not just knowing it but knowing it as an inside-out thing, it's second nature. When fall camp comes along, you're able to play freely and you know it like the back of your hand.

"That's one of the main things I'm looking forward and just being able to compete with the guys. Spring is a big time for development. Based off my last spring I had and knowing the benefits I had to go through a spring, the second time going through a spring, I'm looking into just fine-tuning a lot of the details I have and the new things I have and just be able to compete with a great group of guys here."

Fortunately for Hausmann, the process of him getting adjusted to life in Ann Arbor is well underway. He appreciates being accepted by his teammates and coaches alike and already feels settled into his new home.

He feels that he has the linebacker group in his corner and feels comfortable enough to lean on them when he needs support.

"For me, being a teammate is one of the best things about playing football," Hausmann said. "That's one of the things I love about the game, the family bonding that you can create with the guys here. The teammates I have here at Michigan have been great, welcomed me in here and anything I have, any questions that I have, I can just ask them and they would be more than willing to answer any question.

"Just being able to spend time with them whether it's in the weight room, whether it's in the film room, working out with them has been awesome. Sharing knowledge with them. Now that we're in spring ball, just working with them and being able to compete has been awesome."