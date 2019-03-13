With Selection Sunday rapidly approaching, ESPN’s men’s college basketball bracketologist Joe Lunardi is putting out new bracket projections daily.

In his latest bracket released this morning, he currently has Michigan as a three seed facing Old Dominion in Des Moines, Iowa. The top seeds in the South region along with Michigan are Kentucky as the No. 1 seed, Duke as the No. 2 seed and Kansas State as the No. 4 seed.

Luanrdi talked with the media Wednesday about how he sees the bracket shaping up and when asked about Michigan, he said they have a ceiling below a No. 1 seed, even if the Wolverines win their third straight Big Ten Tournament.

“I think their range is two or three,” Lunardi said on the conference call. “I have them as the highest three now and LSU as the weakest two because I think that’s what the committee will do here with LSU having won the regular season of the SEC.”

According to Bracket Matrix, a website that aggregates more than 100 bracket projections, has Michigan above LSU as the lowest two seed. While Lunardi has Michigan behind LSU, he still is high on the Wolverines.

“Personally, Michigan is a two to my eyes,” Lunardi said. “With a couple at the Big Ten [Tournament], that’s where they’ll eventually end up. And no worse than a three [seed].”

Luanrdi doesn’t think being a two seed versus a three seed isn’t that important.

“Is there really that much of a difference?,” Lunardi said. “You’re talking about a potential Sweet 16 game two versus three where the only difference is what color uniform you’re wearing. The teams that they play 14, 15 and more realistically six or seven, it’s more matchups than level of opponent at that point.”