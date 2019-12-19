Michigan has a Top 15 class nationally following early signing day. With new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on the trail, a big focus for the Wolverines was finding more ‘speed in space.’ In order for Gattis’ system to operate like a well-oiled machine, Michigan needs electric playmakers. With guys like Rivals100 recruits AJ Henning onboard, ESPN National Recruiting Director Tom Luginbill believes the Wolverines may have found the secret formula to make this offense really hum.

Chicago wide receiver AJ Henning signed with Michigan on Wednesday. (AJ Henning)

“One of the things that stood out to me about this class is there are some skilled athletes in this class that fit more of the ‘speed in space’ of what they're trying to be on offense,” Luginbill said. “You may say they have really good receivers on offense. But all their receivers, whether it's Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones, whether it's been Nico Collins, all those guys are big, physical, 50/50 ball pass catchers. “They don't have a lot of jitterbug type guys that can take the ball on a five-yard slant and turn it into an 80-yard touchdown. So, guys like AJ Henning, guys like RJ Moten, who could play on either side of the ball, you've got some players. Andre Seldon is projected at corner, but he's vastly undersized. He could be an option at slot. Roman Wilson is a 5-foot-11, 167-pound wide out. “So the point I'm making there is they seem to have gone a little smaller in terms of the shift of their offensive personnel to help them be more explosive within the passing game of their offense. I think they were trying to implement a scheme where maybe they didn't necessarily have that type of player to maximize what the scheme is capable of being.”