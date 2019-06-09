Former Wolverine Charles Matthews suffered a torn ACL during at a predraft workout with the Boston Celtics, ESPN reported Sunday night.

Matthews’ agent Adam Pensack told ESPN that Matthews would have surgery in his hometown of Chicago. Prior to the knee injury, Matthews was listed at No. 60 on ESPN’s list of the 100 best prospects in the 2019 NBA Draft. In Same Vecenie of the Athletic’s latest mock draft, he did not have Matthews getting selected.

This past season for Michigan, Matthews was the Wolverines third-leading scorer averaging 12.2 points, five rebounds and 1.4 assists.

"Injuries are tough, but Charles is an extremely hard worker and will be back stronger than ever," Pensack told ESPN. "He had a series of outstanding workouts lately and has helped himself. Charles will continue that momentum when he returns to action. As of now, we have interest in the second round as Charles is OK signing a two-way contract like Edmond Sumner did with the Indiana Pacers in 2017."