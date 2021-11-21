ESPN's 'College GameDay' heading to Ann Arbor for Michigan-Ohio State tilt

The football account made the announcement official via its Twitter account.

The University of Michigan football account announced on Sunday that ESPN's 'College GameDay' will be headed to Ann Arbor for 'The Game,' as the Wolverines prepare to face off against Ohio State for the right to play in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday.

As if all eyes weren't going to be squarely focused in Ann Arbor on Saturday, a major network decided to throw its hat into the ring as well.

Both programs know what's at stake. The winner increases the likelihood of participating in the College Football Playoff as well as earning a right to play in Indianapolis, something the Wolverines have yet to do since the establishment of the Big Ten Championship Game.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the Wolverines' win against Maryland that his program is ready for the task of defeating the Buckeyes.

"It means everything that was planned, built for, all of the energy that was put in since way back in early 2021--you know, January, February--all the things that the guys have done, the coaches have done has put us in this position," Harbaugh said. "That’s the position we wanted to be in and we want to finish it. We want to win all the marbles. So, we’re in the position we want to be in. We’ve been preparing for this really the entire year, and now bring that preparation to life this week, to play for it all."

Kickoff is set for noon on FOX.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!