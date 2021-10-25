ESPN's FPI Updates Michigan's Outlook Ahead Of Michigan State Week

Rivalry week between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans is upon us. Michigan was in action on Saturday in a 33-7 win over Northwestern, while MSU was idle on its bye week. ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) following the completion of Saturday's games. FPI projects a 10.6-1.7 record for the Wolverines and a positive chance to win each of its remaining games except for one. FPI ranks Michigan fourth in the country and gives them a 20.6% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 7.7% chance of going undefeated. Here's a closer look at what FPI is saying about the road so far and Michigan's remaining outlook after Week 8.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will look to move to 8-0 on the season vs. MSU (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Road So Far

Sept. 4 vs. Western Michigan, 47-14 W (1-0) Sept. 11 vs. Washington, 31-10 W (2-0) Sept. 18 vs. Northern Illinois, 63-10 W (3-0) Sept. 25 vs Rutgers, 20-13 W (4-0, 1-0 B1G) Oct. 2 at Wisconsin, 38-17 W (5-0, 2-0 B1G) Oct. 9 at Nebraska, 32-29 W (6-0, 3-0 B1G) Oct. 23 vs. Northwestern, 33-7 W (7-0, 4-0 B1G) Here's what's next for the Wolverines.

Oct. 30 at No. 8 Michigan State, 56% chance of victory

Michigan's projected chances in most of its remaining games increased after this weekend, but the Spartans one is notable given it is the next game on the schedule. MSU was off this week after a lackluster 20-15 performance at Indiana in Week 7. It will be a No. 6 vs. No. 8 matchup in East Lansing on Saturday in a game that sets the winner up for the most meaningful November football. For both short and long-term ramifications, this feels like the most impactful game on Michigan's schedule since 2018.

Nov. 6 vs. Indiana, 92.7% chance of victory

Indiana sits at 2-5 and has come crashing down to earth this season. The Hoosiers, who lost 54-7 to Ohio State on Saturday, always find a way to give Michigan some problems, but this is looking more and more like another tuneup game for what comes next in November.

Nov. 13 at No. 20 Penn State, 59.6% chance of victory

A banged-up quarterback in Sean Clifford or not, Penn State suffered an embarrassing loss to Illinois by a score of 20-18 in nine overtimes on Saturday. That effectively eliminates them from the Big Ten East race with a pair of conference losses. Michigan may get a crack at a team without much to play for down the stretch in a less hostile than usual environment.

Nov. 20 at Maryland, 88.6% chance of victory

Maryland was blown off the field by Minnesota on Saturday and dropped to 4-3 on the season, their third consecutive defeat. They still have to play Michigan State, Michigan and Penn State. This could be a trap game for the Wolverines in that it might be a little closer than they hope, but there's no reason they should not get by the Terrapins to get themselves ready for The Game.

Nov. 27 vs. No. 5 Ohio State, 37.4% chance of victory