With the NFL Draft just days away, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper joined a media teleconference Monday to discuss various prospects.

He went in-depth on the former Michigan players who may be drafted.

Kiper called defensive end Rashan Gary a polarizing player for NFL teams to evaluate because with only 10.5 sacks and 24.0 tackles for loss in his career at Michigan, Gary doesn’t have the numbers that other top pass rushers collected.

“You thought he would be top-five to top-10 based on physical talent, but there was lack of production,” Kiper said. “I think that the 13-19 range works for Gary.”

Kiper said that NFL teams look at how productive Chase Winovich was in the same scheme and wonder why Gary wasn’t able to have the same level of production. Winovich had 44.5 tackles for loss in his career and 18 sacks.

One NFL general manager told Kiper that Gary could have a range of the No. 10 pick to the No. 28 pick in the first round.

On the other hand, Kiper is hearing great things about Bush, who he said is a linebacker that is all over the field and gives you the speed and athleticism that you want. He was also high on Bush’s leadership.

“Everybody is so positive on Devin Bush,” Kiper said. “The game-to-game consistency. The love of the game. Today’s NFL fits him perfectly. There’s not much separating him from [LSU’s] Devin White.”

Kiper said he couldn’t see Bush getting past the No. 11 pick in the first round and is one of the top players in the draft.

Winovich was one of Kiper’s players that he said he would buy in the second round. He also said that cornerback David Long would be a solid day two pick.

“[Long] tested well, and he definitely played well,” Kiper said. “You look at [senior cornerback] Lavert Hill and all of a sudden there’s David Long and everybody seems to think Long is right there with Hill or slightly ahead. When you look at Long, the physicality which he plays with in addition to being a good coverage guy, I think he’s a solid early to mid [second-round pick]. He will be a guy who has a very solid career in the NFL.

“He’s kind of risen through the process. There aren’t any negatives and it just seemed like a solid progression up the board to the point where he could go very early on Friday night.”

However, running back Karan Higdon who rushed for 2,616 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career might not be selected in the NFL Draft.

“Running backs always drop further than they should, but I’d say fifth round would be a good spot for him,” Kiper said.

Kiper said that both tight end Zach Gentry and safety Tyree Kinnel could be picked in the last few rounds of the draft.

“He never emerged as a tight end and a little inconsistency at times with the hands, adjusting to some poorly thrown balls,” Kiper said of Gentry. “Late rounder for him.”