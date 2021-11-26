Ethan Edwards scores first goal of the year in Michigan's trouncing at home

Ethan Edwards admitted his near-goal in the first period would have been highlight material.

"The next time I get a chance like that, I'm going to bury it," he said.

Tough break for a player who at the time was still in search of his first goal this season.

But it didn't take long for him to earn that moment.

Edwards' shot would deflect off a Niagara defender battling for positioning near the crease against Dylan Duke and friendly bounced its way into the netting to break the scoreless tie.

Hugs all around for the Canadian freshman and New Jersey Devils prospect.

"Obviously a great feeling to get that one out of the way," Edwards said.

Indeed. For someone who's own coaching staff has said he's needed time to adapt to playing at this level of hockey, Edwards' goal gives pedigree to things yet to come, which hasn't gone unnoticed.

""(Ethan's) a really good hockey player," Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson said. "Early on, I thought he did too much with his feet instead of moving the puck. But he's progressing nicely and is going to be a great hockey player"

A feel good moment for a team sulking for a win after back-to-back mislays in overtime last week to Notre Dame. In their first game back after losing the No. 1 ranking in both the latest USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls, the Wolverines tallied five unanswered goals, including four in the third period, trampling Niagara 6-1 at Yost Arena.

Five others accounted for goals for Michigan as Michael Pastujov, Nick Blankenburg, Mackie Samoskevich, Luke Hughes, and Brendan Brisson each collected two points in a matchup which saw momentum swung heavily in favor of the home team.

After a slow, lackadaisical start in which both clubs put up single-digit shots on goal through 20 minutes, high impactful chances by the Wolverines would give them a 5-on-3 opportunity early into the second period. When Pastujov secured the rebound on a putback goal to make it 2-1, it made clear that Michigan was going rely on its strength of high-powered skating.

"We needed to use it and play fast," Pearson said. "They took it away from us a little bit in the first period. We got too cute. As the game went on, they had to play in their own zone a lot and defend a lot. If you do too much of that, you're going to have break downs. I thought our forwards especially did a nice job of making sure they got pucks behind them and went after it."

When the second period ended, the Wolverines had a 23-2 shots on goal advantage, controlling possessions in their offensive zone and limiting the odds on the penalty kill. Pastujov's goal sparked four more coming in the third frame, including one on the power play.

Erik Portillo only saw 12 shots after recording 52 saves in the two-game series against Notre Dame.

"Power play came through for us and just a real solid defensive effort from the whole team," Pearson said. "Good win against a scrappy team, they came out and played really well in the first period, give them credit. They're not going to be outworked because that's the way we play so we have to make sure we exceed their work effort."