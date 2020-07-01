Every Throw From JJ McCarthy's Elite 11 Target Challenge Workout
The Wolverine's EJ Holland is in Nashville for Day 3 of the Elite 11 Finals, which features Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy.
McCarthy took part in today's Target Challenge workout and finished sixth. Watch every throw below.
