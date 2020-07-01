 Every Throw From Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Commit JJ McCarthy's Target Challenge Pro Day Workout
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 13:17:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Every Throw From JJ McCarthy's Elite 11 Target Challenge Workout

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland is in Nashville for Day 3 of the Elite 11 Finals, which features Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy.

McCarthy took part in today's Target Challenge workout and finished sixth. Watch every throw below.

---

{{ article.author_name }}