Everything Andrew Vastardis said pre-Big Ten Championship Game

Andrew Vastardis met with media members today to ostensibly discuss Iowa and Michigan's matchup with them in the Big Ten title game but after performance like Michigan just posted, Saturday's win was still the topic du jour. Vastardis touched on how Michigan moves forward after a win the caliber of their victory over Ohio State, his future, the leadership of Cade McNamara, and how the team has performed this season relative to preseason expectations. For a full transcript of Vastardis' comments, read on:

On the performance of the offensive line Saturday

Yeah, after watching the film, very proud of our guys. All the work we put in during the week, during the whole year even, focusing on that game really came to fruition. Just really showed out on Saturday. We executed very well. Still some things to fix. Always critiquing ourselves in a way to try to get better but couldn’t be happier with how we executed and that goes across the whole team, not just the line.

On how far this team has come versus outside expectations

There was a lot of noise outside but on the inside we trusted each other, trusted the coaches top down. Just really stayed together and tried to get as good as we can and we continue to do that the whole year. The goals are still out in front of us. We have a tremendous opportunity this weekend and the goal for us right now is just keep preparing the same way we have been with the utmost intensity and attention to detail. That’s just got to continue for the rest of this season and hopefully as a legacy for all future Michigan teams. It’s been a great bond and great practices, great everything this year. That kind of speaks to our goals versus kind of the outside talk and how we want to go about executing that.

On the process of coming down from a euphoric win and what they talk about for the game ahead

Our mantra is you get 24 hours to celebrate. It was a fun 24 hours but now we have a really good team in front of us, really good defense and it’s another great opportunity to try to go out there and accomplish something that hasn’t been done in a while. And I think top down, and I’ll speak from a player’s perspective, guys are locked in, they're dialed in and they’re eager to start working again. They’re eager to get back to work. I know that’s really big for me and it’s really nice to see the mindset and the maturity of this team is showing through that.

On Cade McNamara’s presence in the huddle and locker room and his leadership style

Cade’s grown tremendously as a leader this year. His preparation has always been one of his hallmarks, just his film study, his practice, his attention to detail on everything has always been high. Just from that his confidence and his confidence in speaking to the team and being a leader and him vocalizing that leadership has been a tremendous asset and the growth of his leadership in not only that but the bond and the leadership on this team has really responded to his voice, too.

On what Mike Sainristil brings to the team

Yeah, as an offense as a whole and as a team as a whole it’s really whatever’s called, whatever’s asked of you, just do it to the best of your ability and win your one-on-one matchup and no one tries to do their job and tries to win their matcup with technique and attention to detail and attitude more than Mikey. No matter what’s asked of him, that guy’s going to get after it. He’s a heck of a player and he’s a heck of a competitor and he’s a really good voice, a really good asset to this team and a great leader and a good friend.

On what impact J.J. McCarthy has on the offense and what it’s been like observing the egos of two talented QBs

Really not been egos. Both confident guys, but not really much ego going on. Talk about a guy mature beyond his years, that’s J.J.. He’s a great asset to this team. He’s gonna be a great leader. Already shows great leadership qualities. Just those two playing off each other, feeding off each other’s energy, learning from each other, it’s fun to watch. It kind of exemplifies what we try to do here; just make each other better, iron sharpening iron.

On Vastardis’ future: medical school or pursuing the NFL

Honestly, I’ve just been focusing on this season. We’re on one heck of a ride and live in the moment. Just trying to play my best for the guys around me and it’s working out so far. That’s not done yet, so we’re just going to keep focusing on this right now.



