Everything Blake Corum said pre-Georgia

Blake Courm stepped to the podium inside Michigan's football facility last night brimming with optimism. It came through in almost everything he talked about, from his ankle healing to his chance at breaking 1,000 yards rushing to his ability to make a difference in the lives of children in the community. Read on for a full transcript of what Corum said to the media during pre-Georgia availability.

On what it would mean for both Corum and Haskins to go over 1,000 yards

I mean, it would mean a lot. I think we're almost there. Might be like 60 yards away, but it would mean a lot to me, it would mean a lot, I feel like, to the running back room, to coach Hart. It would just mean a lot. We'll get it.

On how Josh Gattis changed speed in space to smashmouth football and what Mike Hart brought to the team

This offseason we really focused on just refining everything, so moving back to old school ways, just running it down everyone's mouth. But, I mean, don't get it twisted: we still get to the outside. End around, I'm running sweeps, stuff like that.

Yeah, it's been phenomenal (having Mike Hart). I'm blessed to have a running backs coach who's a legend. He's taught me so much ever since he got here. I've learned from him, I've watched his film. It's just been great having a coach like that that can teach you different ways than on the field: film, life lessons, whatever it may be. He's just a good person, good guy, and I'm glad to have him as a coach.

On his process for managing NIL opportunities

I have someone that helps me out with it, so I kind of just focus on the football aspect and the main purpose which is to win and do everything I can for this team. That's not first to me. I don't really think about NIL too much, I just let it come to me and I pick out which good deals there are because there are a lot of people trying to get one over on you, but you just got to be smart with it. You don't want to hop on every deal you might get. Just pick out the good ones and go from there.

On whether his and the team's success has led to more NIL opportunities

Oh, for sure. Whenever you're winning, everybody wants to be surrounded by winners so I believe so. If we were losing I probably wouldn't be getting as much attention, as many NIL deals as I am. But we're winning, so (inaudible).

On the tenor of practice so far

You know ,we're locked in. We had a nice little week off to refresh our minds, refresh our bodies and now we're back locked in focusing on Georgia, watching their film, going over plays, plays that will work. Really just getting ready for this Orange Bowl.

On whether it's different than fall camp or the beginning of the season

Nah. Goal's still the same. The goal wasn't to get this far, right? The goal was to keep going. Our focus is the same. The goal is the same. We're still approaching everything the same way. It's working, why change it? We'll prepare the same and just go from there.

On how coach Hart says Corum takes care of his body well and whether guys are doing that more this season

I think that's just part of learning the game even more. Back in high school I thought everything was just go, go, go, go, go, right? Then once you get to college you realize it's a long season. You really have to understand it's bigger than just working out and practicing. Watching film is just as good as working out. I think guys have taken care of their body really good this year. I've taken care of mine. I got injured, missed about three games. Those three, I was taking care of my body, getting back so I can help this team win. Yeah, I think guys have been.

On giving back, how it started, and why he keeps doing it

I think it's really just how my parents raised me. My parents raised me to always be a giver. I'm a firm believer in God and God gave his life, so me just giving back to whoever it may be, whether it's the turkeys I gave away to just help people have a good Thanksgiving dinner to helping the youth, I just like putting a smile on people's faces. So if something small can go a long way, that's what I'm going to do. Throughout the year I'm going to keep giving back, I'm going to keep holding different events and just trying to motivate, especially the youngin's. They just need a little bit of inspiration to chase their dreams, so I'm definitely going to give back to the youth and really just help the community.

Do you see yourself in them?

Yeah. You know, I'm still a youngin', but I'm talking about the real youngin's. I'm still a youngin' at the end of the day, but I feel like they look up to guys like myself, the Michigan football team, guys that are on a stage like this. Just going and hanging out with them, teaching them a couple things can go a long way.

On his ankle and whether he's 100%

Getting there. I feel good. I don't know where I'm at percentage-wise, but I'm there. I'm able to do the things I need to do. I'll be good regardless. By game time I'll be 100%.

If he is 100% by game time, who wins a foot race between him and J.J. McCarthy?

J.J.'s fast. He ain't as fast as me, though. He has some good speed to him.

On how much the week off helped him recover

It helped a lot. I got to go home and see my fam for a little bit, which was nice, getting back and chilling with my sisters, being home, relaxing. (Inaudible). It was good. Came back a little early. It felt good getting back as well. We're still on this mission to get to this championship game so it's going to be good.

On the challenges Georgia presents

Georgia's stout. They're stout up front. They have some good backers and so the o-line, just got to continue doing what they're doing and just really create those one-on-one matchups for us, whether it be the backer, the safeties, just the secondary. As long as we get to the second level we'll be good. But Georgia's a good defense, as you guys know. You don't end up in the college football playoffs without having a good offense, good defense. They have some good players. We'll keep preparing and be good.

On adversity and what enables him and the team to overcome it

I think it's really just sticking together as one unit. Really just knowing everyone has each other's back and really we go by a thing: we're gonna win or die trying. When one man goes down the next man has to step up. We're counting on that guy. That's why I believe everyone goes hard in everything: meetings, weight room, practice. Everyone goes hard on this team so in a situation like that someone else can step up. Adversity's part of the game, part of life, and it's all about how you overcome it. It makes you stronger. I feel like we definitely overcame some good adversity. It's made us stronger.

On whether what he was wearing on his shirt and hat are his logo

Yeah. I have a website up, it's called goblakecorum.com. I have all my merch there. It's BC2, the duce is loose. Instead of deuce d-u-e-c-e it's d-u-c-e which means leader. As you can see the peace sign, I put that up Washington game. This is my clothing line.

On what he's picked up watching film of Mike Hart and whether he can believe that guy on film is the coach in front of him

When I look at him I can believe it, especially going off of what he tells me and stuff like that, listening, his IQ for the game and stuff like that. I just learned how quick of a cut he was, taking that from his game and adding it to my game and adding it to my game because we're kind of similar in some ways, right? Just picking his game apart and bringing it to my game has been great. I'm blessed to have coach Hart as my running backs coach.

On seeing the pipeline from St. Frances continue

Haha, what can I say? It's one of the best high schools in the nation. I can't wait for Derrick (Moore) to get here. He's a hard worker. He's definitely a tremendous addition to this team. I can't wait to bring him here and just get to work. Just go to work. That's what them St. Frances boys do. We work. There's some ballers out there. I can't wait to have him here.



