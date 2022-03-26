Everything Brendan Brisson, Ethan Edwards said post-AIC

Brendan Brisson | F | So.

Q: Walk me through your second period power-play goal. A: We got two really good power plays and Owen Power was able to walk through the lane and feed me. At the end of day, it just went in the back of the net. It was a big goal for us. Special teams are so important in these types of games now, so we're confident on our power play and also on our penalty kill. Q: How important was the quick start for you guys tonight?

A: I feel like when you look at the rest of the games that have been played in this tournament, usually it's the team that scores first that wins. So, getting off right away with a goal is really important. I feel like next game that's definitely going to be one of our keys, but we won’tstop. I feel like tonight we could have had five in the first. If bounces aren’t going our way, we just have to keep to it, keep scoring, playing good defensively and run away with the lead so at the end of the game, it doesn't come down to a close one like that.

Q: Was this game a great first test for the rest of the tournament?

A: Yeah, it was a big game. We pre-scouted them pretty well before we played them. We came out and they were really good and they gave us their best game and gave us troubles at times. But, the teams are just going to keep getting better from here. So, it was a big win and we're looking forward to whoever we play tomorrow.

Q: It was your first time in the NCAA tournament. Did anything feel different in the sense that it was a single elimination game?

A: Two years ago, all the teams got shut down because of COVID. And then, last year was unfortunate, as we were the only team in the tournament that got shut down. So, we're rolling in, we're not here for nothing. We're not playing any games and we're just looking forward to who we play next.

Ethan Edwards | D | Fr.

Q: Tell me about what you saw when you were able to jump up on the play, see the open ice, and get your goal?

A: It was just kind of Brendan Brisson coming up the wall. He created a lane for me, and I just took advantage of it, nice play by him. I waited out the goalie and put it in the back of the net.

Q: How do you think having some Michigan fans in the crowd affected your game?

A: Yeah, it’s huge. We always appreciate having Michigan fans in the stands. It's not quite like Yost,the experience there. But we're definitely doing our best. Q: It was your first time in the NCAA tournament. Did anything feel different in the sense that it was a single elimination game? A: Our coaches prepared us well. Single eliminations are definitely a game of who prepares best. We've done a good job with that and we're looking to continue with that.