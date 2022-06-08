Everything Cade McNamara said on the In the Trenches podcast

On his goals for spring

Over the course of spring ball, I definitely wanted to elevate my game. I needed to be more of a force on offense. Just, overall, me playing better is going to help the offense. I think the big part of what I needed to do was take even more of a leadership role. We lost some big leaders last year and I think it's my job now as the older guy to really help steer the ship even more and help other guys get that train pushing in the right direction.

On his leadership during the summer

Overall, it's getting the team together whether that's helping the offense, getting guys together to run routes. Helping the defense out with whatever they need or when we start doing player-led stuff, conducting those. Also, in workouts. I've got to be working out well and I need to be pushing the other guys with me. Helping each other, iron sharpens iron in a way. The harder we work, as a group, only the better for us.

On the lessons he can take from last year

I think the experience level of not just me but the majority of our team now has. Being in different situations in the game. That level of confidence of being able to perform and succeed and no matter the atmosphere or the situation we find ourselves in, it was a huge perspective that we were able to gain last season. Being there, and doing that, as a team, playing well through those times, we're just trying to implement that mentality and those habits even more into this season and stacking what we already know on top of what we're doing to get better.

On the differences with Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore's offense compared to last year

I think there hasn't been a dramatic change at all. I think both coaches have done a really good job of stepping into the role. I know that the rest of the guys are really confident in them.

On how big it is to get Ronnie Bell back

It's huge. Ronnie and me have had a relationship for a long time now. He was here when I got here. He was here for every offseason that I've been here. Our last game we had together, we connected. For him to be back, and the offense back in the room, it's huge. Not just for the sake of himself or for me, but for the entire wide receiver room and the team. This guy was a captain last year. He's an extremely important asset to this team. His positivity and his vibe is definitely contagious and I know the rest of the team appreciates it. We know that he's going to do his thing.

On Olu Oluwatimi

The chemistry between a center and a quarterback is a very important relationship. So far, from what I've seen from Olu in practice, from talking with him, all of my experiences around Olu is that I'm really impressed with him. He's an extremely good center let alone he's a really good person. I think Olu handles his business extremely seriously. He cares about winning, he cares about us succeeding as a team. As me and his relationship grow, I can't wait to see where our relationship can go and, also, how much he can drive that unit because he was able to prove, over the course of spring ball, his capabilities and they're pretty impressive.

On how it's different with the bullseye on their backs

What we did last year was great. One day, all of us are going to reflect on that season and how great it was. What we've been really preaching is that was Team 142. This is Team 143. Team 143 hasn't accomplished anything. We haven't won anything, we haven't won a single game. That mentality of not relying on what we've done in the past is huge for our team because, yes, we were able to prove some people wrong last year. We were able to accomplish our goals, almost all of our goals last season. That was Team 142. Now, it's Team 143's job to make sure that it wasn't a fluke with Team 142 in that we carry the mentality, we carry that tradition of winning on to this season. That's going to be really important for us.

On to make sure the offense is on the same page with pass protection like last year

I think it's over repetition over the times where we're working with the coaches, whether we're talking with the coaches, anything that we're doing. Really, specifically, when it's player-to-player communication, that's my job to—I feel like we have a very veteran offense. A group that has played a lot of snaps. A lot of guys who have played in really big games. I think, guys who maybe who were as much involved as Hassan Haskins was or whoever that role might be, it's my job for a guy that has experience to teach them not just what the assignment, what every single possibility is on a single play when trying to execute that assignment. I have the perspective that I can really help those guys. Especially that running back room, they're sitting right next to me in the pocket as I'm making calls or the o-linemen are making calls, it's a perfectly clear game of telephone and making sure that everyone is assigned, aligned and ready to attack our job.

On how he helps the younger guys in the QB room

I have the perspective of knowing everything in this offense and as guys are coming in or younger guys, they might have questions on what the offense is or what their job is. How do they execute the play? Specifically, also, what the defense is doing. I think I have a really good understanding of defense. Obviously, working to continue to grow that understanding. I think me being able to help them with the play, with the defense and, also, with my experience not just being a player in the field on games but also being a leader. A guy who has gone through three years of a Michigan education, I think I have a lot to offer to these dudes. When it comes to them getting playing time or whatever, when their time comes or whatever I can do to help, I'm willing to do it. We have a lot of guys in that room. So far, our communication and everything has been great. I'm looking forward to continuing that relationship with the other quarterbacks as well.

On quarterback competition

Competition is really healthy for any position. It really forces you to bring your best every single that. That's all you can ask for when you're on a team and when you're in a position group. I think that's an extremely healthy thing and I think that's really good for the team because we're getting that much better every single day.

On a specific moment from last year that comes to mind

There really isn't anything super specific, I think it's a cumulation of player-led meetings. Also, adversity. The way our team was able to come together, the way we were able to come out of games with wins and the way that locker room interacted with one another is something special. I'm really grateful to be a part of such a great team.

On whether he's been able to meet Tom Brady

I have met Tom Brady. It was a really cool moment for me to see a legend in the flesh. I think it was such a cool experience. Overall, since the end of the season, I can't put my finger on one specific thing. I think everyone, overall, has enjoyed the offseason. I think everyone is excited to be back. The more you win, the more awards, the more everything. That comes with winning and also comes with a big target on your back. That's what we're focused on right now.

