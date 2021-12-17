Everything Christopher Hinton said pre-Georgia

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald isn't the only person around Michigan's football facility who has spent time around some Georgia Bulldogs. Defensive tackle Christopher Hinton grew up in Johns Creek, Georgia and perhaps unsurprisingly grew up playing against a number of players currently on Georgia's roster. He talked about that, plus what has helped the team bond this season, what he Mike Macdonald brought to the team, what he has learned from Shaun Nua, and more.

On his first impressions of Mike Macdonald and his thoughts on Macdonald throughout the season

Yeah, when he came in in January, first impression was like it’s different, but it’s a great different and throughout the year, he’s just a young guy. He’s for us but he pushes us really hard every day. He’s never satisfied. Even if you have good days, he’s always pushing us. He’s a perfectionist and we, as a defense and as a team, we just love coach Mac and his staff and what they brought to the team.

What was the biggest difference?

Just his energy. I mean, he’s a young guy. He’s 30-some years old. He relates to us.

On the differences in practice this year compared to previous years

I’d say…honestly, practices haven’t really changed like that. I think the thing that’s changed the most within this building is the bond that we’ve had amongst our players. The bond that you create outside the field, it goes a long way on the field and last year with COVID you can’t eat in the commons like you can (now), you can’t really hang out with each other. Just the difference between us eating together after practice or during camp, being able to eat between practices and lifts, I think that has a huge impact on just the difference between this year and previous years. Like I said before, quarterbacks are close to the d-line, cornerbacks are close with the o-line. It’s just–it’s a team. I think that’s the biggest difference between this year and years past.

On whether Mike Macdonald has mentioned his time at Georgia to the team

Yeah, he mentioned it, but he was there a while ago. But he mentioned it.

On whether the matchup means more being from Georgia

Yeah, I won’t lie, I’m pretty excited for this game. Grew up with a lot of guys, know a lot of guys. Obviously was recruited by them really hard. It’s the hometown team, but I’m just excited to play Georgia for sure.

On the tenor of practice since the team has returned

Yeah, slowly working us back into it. Today we went. It was like our Tuesday practice, which is–you know, we’re banging. I think the coaches have a great plan for us to not kill us early but get us right so we’re fresh for the game in a couple weeks and I just really like their plan, trust their plan. I mean, we’ve been trusting the coaches all year.

On COVID and whether the team has talked about increased cancellations across sports leading into the playoff game

Yeah, my parents always told me when I was young ‘When you want something that’s different, you’ve got to make sacrifices’ and as a team we’re in a position that only four teams in the country are in and we’ve got to make sacrifices. If that’s do something different on the weekend, wear masks around the building. So, we for sure have to be cautious about COVID with it being on the rise so we have everybody strong for December 31st, New Year’s Eve.

On whether winning a Big Ten title and being in the playoff has increased NIL opportunities for him

Honestly my focus this year has been just to be the best me possible. I haven’t really been focusing too much on NIL, plus as an interior d-lineman it’s kind of tough. I mean, a little bit here and there but nothing crazy.

On how he spent his week off

I had to finish up some stuff for school and then I went home. My brother’s home. I haven’t really spent time with him since we were home for COVID with us both playing college football. So I was able to go home, spend time with my brother. All my family still lives in Atlanta so it was great. It was great.

On how the team is preparing for the heat in Miami

Practicing inside, turn the heat up a little bit in the indoor. But also just getting down there kind of early so we can get acclimated to the weather. The best acclimation is being in it, so once we get down there I know coach Harbaugh and the staff is going to help us the most just get acclimated to that heat and that humidity. Being from the south, kind of used to it, so I know it’s a little bit different up here, for sure.

On what he’s seen from Georgia on film

They’re a really good team. They’ve got four really good backs. They use them differently, so we’ve got to prepare for that. They come out in certain personnels but give you different looks, so we’ve got to prepare for that. I mean, they were the No. 1 team in the country for the whole year, so we know what we have at hand but we’re a good team too. We’re going to prepare these next couple weeks and be ready.

On Shaun Nua and what he has done for Hinton personally

Coach Nua, so as you all know when I signed my national letter of intent a week later my position coach left so I was like, ‘Oh man, what am I going to do? What coach is going to come in?’ To say I’m blessed to have coach Nua is an understatement. As a coach, as a man, he’s done a lot for me and the d-line. He’s a great coach, great man, and this year he’s just really helped us out a lot with technique and mindset. His big thing is mindset and it’s just helped the d-line and myself improve our game a lot.

On the type of grief he got from Georgia fans when he signed with Michigan

Honestly I didn’t get a lot of grief because I was committed since I was like going into my junior year. I was pretty hard set in stone on coming to Michigan. My boys at UGA always give me grief still to this day but look, we get a chance to compete against them. But I didn’t get a lot of grief. I didn’t get a lot of grief.

Who are some of your closest friends on Georgia?

Se me and Dominick Blaylock grew up together. Travon Walker and Nolan Smith, we spent a lot of time together during the recruiting process. I played against Justin Shaffer, the guard, in the playoffs. I played against Jamaree Salyer and Kearis Jackson in high school and Kenny McIntosh, played against him in basketball. I know a lot of those guys so it’ll be fun.

Are those guys you’ve kept in touch with?

Yeah, I have. I have.

Including the last week?

No, no, no. Once I figured out we were playing Georgia it’s hone in, try to eliminate the contact with them because friends off the field but on the field they’re the opponent.



