On the introductory press conference

I'm not sure how it went, I am very critical of myself. I wasn't very nervous this time. The FAU situation, they brought me down for my interview and they said can you do the press conference the next day, so I did. I wasn't able to prepare. It was my first time. I actually had notes, I usually work on things in advance, I had notes because I wasn't able to go back and get those notes. I had to wing it and it was great practice and preparation for today.

On why Michigan was the right fit for the May family

Obviously, being Midwesterners ourselves, this place, the people here, just seem so welcoming and friendly. Obviously, living here. We have a good feel for the area. Me, personally, the high school coaching and the basketball in this state, it churns out really good players that know how to play the game. At this stage of my career it was time for a move. Sometimes you can't put your finger on exactly what it is but you know it feels right. There's something about Michigan that just feels right.

On whether he would be fulfilled as a high school coach as much as he is now

I love history. I would certainly be a history teacher or a PE teacher if it would allow me to coach, allow me to work on my coaching during the day. 100%, if I was a coach at Ypsi High or Pioneer I would be just as fulfilled. I love coaching, I love teaching, I love what this game has done for me and what basketball has done for my life. It's taken me places and provided opportunities that I have no idea that were possible. I really am living a dream, something bigger than I ever dreamed of. I'm very, very grateful and excited to take advantage of this opportunity.

On some of the earliest basketball teaching lessons he picked up

I played for an excellent high school coach so I had a solid foundation going into Indiana and working for Coach Knight. Now that — I have said this repeatedly, once I became a head coach, I instantly started referring back to the things that Coach Knight taught and said more than I did as an assistant. Sometimes when we're learning we don't even realize what we just absorbed. It's been really, really unique to go the number of years I have being away from Coach Knight and those early experiences to utilizing a lot of those things this late in life.

On how he gets the best out of his players

When it comes to your best stuff, there's so many ways that you can impact our game without scoring, without having the ball in your hands. That's something that we point out every single film session, every single practice. We really value the invisible plays and so we're constantly praising the screen, the extra pass, the cut that set up the score as opposed to congratulating the guy who scored. It's something we take a lot of pride in every single minute of every single day. Rewarding the right things and also always pointing out that any success I have, there were so many other contributions that went into that success and we need to appreciate those things. It takes a while but, more importantly, it takes guys that have the same values and also team mentality that they can give themselves up for something greater.

On what changed with the FAU program to put it on the map

In year one, taking over a job that wasn't looked at with high regard. FAU had been in the bottom of the league every year for several years prior. We felt like we needed to have a good team right away. Our first year we started out 9-3, we won at Illinois, we beat UCF and then we had a myriad of injuries. That forced me to become a much better coach having to reshuffle everything and rely on a few guys to do more. After year one, we went with the youthful approach of building it through high school players. Through COVID, we were on the verge of a breakthrough and one of our best players transferred out and then the 19-win team we felt like was a 20-25-win team where things just didn't go well. Timely free throws, missed opportunities, I think the KenPom luck quota, we were almost at the bottom of 360 teams in the country. The following year, the 35-win team, we added an important player who was a good player but also a great leader. We got a little bit better in all facets but also that year, everything went well and went right. It was a combination but we were on the verge during the 19-win season. I said privately, definitely not publicly, going into the 35-win team that if we don't win 25 games next year then they should fire me. I had 5 years left. We were very, very confident in that group and that team. We were all committed to doing a little bit more. We knew if we were all committed to doing a little bit more we would be able to get over that barrier.

On the importance of those who were in Ann Arbor on day one when the day comes for when the program triumphs

People are what make programs, organizations and successful teams. We have to identify and get the right people here and immediately start working towards a bigger mission, a greater goal of putting a championship-level team on the court and there's a lot of work to do but we have time to do it and we have the resources we need. Now, it's just going to take a lot of elbow grease and a commitment.

On comparing what needs to be accomplished at Michigan short-term compared to when he took over FAU

The next few weeks there's going to be a lot of evaluation. The current players, I'm sure, will be evaluating me and I'll be evaluating them and we'll all see if this is the right fit. I'm not going to rush into any quick decisions but, obviously, recruiting is very fluid right now so we have to identify some guys who would be right for us and be very, very decisive in who we go after. First, we need to get a staff and start really trying to put together a quality roster.

On what is important for him from a relationship standpoint

We're going to have to lean on our network for information, for the right information, and talk to people that we trust around the players. I know that in my experience as a head coach and even as an assistant that if players don't, number one, enjoy or love playing basketball or love to compete, period. You could be one of those two things and be fine because usually competitors figure out a way to win. They do what's necessary to improve and whatnot. Those are the two traits. After that, you have to have a foundation of talent and skill. It's putting those pieces in the right — as Jim Collins said, get the right people on the bus and get them in the right seats. That's going to be the goal.

On what qualities in a player he hopes to have in the program

Versatile, multi-positional, skilled, basketball IQ. Probably, most importantly, a great teammate.

On what will he remember the most when he shared the news with his family

I told my wife, we don't tell the boys everything just because information is private and whatnot. It was supposed to be an hour or two-hour meeting and I think it went three or four hours. As soon as it concluded, I look down at my phone and my wife was like, is it over yet? Question mark, question mark, question mark. That's not her personality but it showed her level of excitement for this one. Just curious about how it went, I think she was hoping I didn't blow it.