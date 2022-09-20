On the defense

Now it begins, conference play. Guys have gone out every week and really just the effort, the energy, the body language and just how we're playing as a group, as a unit, is something I've been really pleased with. Look forward to continue seeing it as the season goes on and we enter conference play.

On how he evaluates where his group is after three games

It's always hard, until you get into conference play, to really see where you're at. We try to focus on us. Practicing at a good tempo, making sure we're flying around and getting to the ball. Good body angles, taking good angles. Making sure we're finishing plays. Our power foot is in the ground and we practice with that type of energy and effort every day. It's like nameless and faceless opponents. It doesn't matter who we go up against. Whether he go up against our look squad or we're getting good on good throughout practice, it just really doesn't matter. We're focused on us and playing hard every play.

On what he sees during 'good on good' in practice

We've got a really good offensive line and those guys know how to practice. Hat placement, having our elbows in, knuckles out, thumbs up and servicing each other, coming downhill and be able to play with good leverage. You can't get enough of that. Sometimes I feel like on the scout team or looks squad periods, it doesn't happen as fast as when you're going good on good. The players that we have on offense and the way Coach Moore teaches them to fire off on the ball and our defense fires off on the ball, we're able to get good run fits. Also for play-action passes and true dropback passes. It just gives us a realistic look. It helps us. Really, really helps us.

On surprises in the linebacker group

All three of the freshmen, really pleased with what they're doing. Playing inside backer, there are a lot of things going on. Setting the front, tying into coverages and the fronts, making the calls every play. You're the quarterback of the defense. There's three freshmen guys in that group, Jimmy Rolder, Micah Pollard and Deuce Spurlock, they're all doing a really good job. Like you said, there is really good depth with Junior and Mike Barrett, Kalel, Nikhai Hill-Green. Like we had Josh Ross was last year who was a really good leader. Some of those guys have emerged as leaders. They're learning from them. They've got limited roles right now but doing a really nice job. Hopefully, as the year progresses, they'll be getting better, get more confidence and be able to help us out.

On preparing for a team that he recruited while he was at Maryland

It's definitely exciting. That's one of the strengths of their team is how they've recruited. They've got a lot of good athletes, got a lot of good players on both sides of the ball. Starts with their quarterback. He can make plays, he's got eyes downfield. He's fast. They've got three really good receivers that can play. They've got an offensive line, they've got a tackle that's probably going to be a high draft pick and they're playing a lot better than they were last year. It's going to be fun. I think our guys are excited. Looking forward to playing in the game and seeing some of those guys. It's all business. Looking forward to it.

On Junior Colson

Junior's really fun to coach. He loves football, he loves to compete. He wants to be great. He loves to practice, doesn't miss reps on the practice field. He's a really smart guy. We're asking him to do a lot. He plays the MIKE, the plays the WILL, we move him around. Just really diagnosing plays well. Love how he's running to the ball, the effort he's playing with, the toughness that he brings to the defense. Just really proud of him and look forward to continue watching him develop as the season goes on.

On Michael Barrett

Mike has done a tremendous job this year. If you look at Michael Barrett's defensive snaps last year, he only had 187 snaps which is probably a little over two games, maybe three games depending on how you break it down. A lot of snaps, they were at defensive back. They were in one of our nickel packages that he played in last year. He's been playing behind the ball. The more reps that he's getting, the more comfortable he is. He's been playing hard. Really solid performances in the first three games. Just looking forward to Mike getting better. I think he's hungry, I think he's very excited and I think he's also comfortable being year two back in a similar type of system we're running.

On Nikhai Hill-Green

Nikhai, when I think of him, is toughness. He would punch a hole in that wall right now if he was here. He's another guy who loves to practice, loves to compete. He brings the physical toughness at the position. He's a leader. I can't wait for Nikhai to get back on the field. He's been positive with what he's going through right now. High hopes for him and just looking forward to getting him going here soon.

On how creative can the defense can be

Really excited. We've been having a saying lately, when one eats, we all eat. That goes for all three levels of the ball. The defensive line, when they're firing off the ball, striking blocks, staying square and setting edges. Building a wall when linebackers are playing downhill. When DBs are coming down and playing physical. Everybody is just swarming to the ball. It's really scary at how good it could look. I think the biggest thing is showing them, hey, when everybody does their job, when everybody does their 1/11th, we get to the football and execute our assignment again, and again, and again and again, how good could we be? That's up to them. I think everybody has done a good job coaching it and we'll keep striving for greatness every single play.