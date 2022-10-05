On linebacker coverage

There's always improvement for everything. We went into the game last week wanting to take away the run and that's what we did. There were a couple of things that we could do better in the pass game. Definitely a big emphasis for us, we're working on it. The things that are broke, we're gonna fix. Expect better stuff in the pass game.

On the specifics on things that need to be fixed

When you play the run hard and teams give you play actions and boot plays and play the run, play the run, play the run. Then, boom, it's a pass play. There's some technique things that need to be cleaned up there. They got us on a couple. We'll get it corrected.

On the overlap between Mike Elston and Dylan Roney

Dylan does a great job. He's a graduate assistant coach so he works closely with the edge guys. Mike does a great job with the front. It's collective, man. We all work together. Really, really, good chemistry amongst the staff as far as that goes. Can't speak highly enough about those guys. They do a tremendous job. Everyone is on the same page and guys are playing well.

On Roney coaching the edge players

He was here last year, he's experienced. He played that position. Really, really good young coach. Really good coach.

On Jimmy Rolder

Jimmy had a great week of practice last week. I think he's started on two special teams, he got an assist on the kickoff team. Played snaps on defense, did a good job. Had a really good tackle in the game. He's young, he's hungry. He's smart. Learning more what to do each and every week. Pleased with Jimmy. Want him to keep staying hungry and getting better every week.

On what kind of player he thinks Rolder can be

I think Jimmy's got a high ceiling. He's really big, he can run. He likes contact. With the more reps he gets, the better he'll get.

On Nikhai Hill-Green's absence accelerated the need for the younger linebackers to step up

Junior and Mike are doing a great job. Jimmy, Kalel Mullings is doing a good job. We're working other guys in. When a guy goes down, other young guys, whoever it is, step up and make plays. We'll allow those guys to get more reps.

On Junior Colson's biggest steps he's taken

Last year, he had around 500 snaps, which is about half the season of plays on defense. This year, he's gotten a lot more. He's been in there the majority of the time. He understands what to do a lot better than last year as a true freshman. I think him being a midyear guy last year gave him an opportunity to be able to play as early as he did. That's definitely a competitive advantage any time a guy gets there sooner. His overall development, a lot of it is alignment and getting in the right spot and playing fast. He's a willing tackler and a good tackler in the open field. He can play in space, he's good using his hands. He can blitz. Can do a lot for us.

On the chemistry with Jesse Minter

Jesse's done a great job. Don't have enough positive things to say about him. The biggest thing is staff chemistry. Nothing is ever perfect, it's not ever going to be perfect. When you have good staff chemistry because I've seen it go both ways on different teams than I've been part of. So if something is not working, if something didn't work as you drew it up on the greaseboard. If something needs to be coached better, you get back into the room and say, hey, how are we going to fix this? What do we need to do? What are the changes we need to make and you do it. That's something that this staff is doing and will continue to do.

On the traits covering running backs versus tight ends

When we say they're in the core, they're attached to the alignment. When they're out of the core, that's more nickels and corners and safeties have to do that. Space is the enemy of defense and the faster you close and the angles that you take to the ball, the better you'll be able to be in coverage. We want to close space as fast as possible. The other thing is the practice and the preparation from week-to-week and knowing what routes they're going to run, how they're going to run them and play with the proper leverage.

On why wheel routes are tough to cover

Wheel routes you just have to cut them off. You have to play with good eyes in the backfield and you've got to have good man footwork and you've got to have a good entry angle. A lot of wheel routes, the best thing to do is cut them off. Whether you're in phase or out of phase, there's different ways to play. When you're out of phase you have to go eyes to hands, lean and locate the ball when you're in phase. Different types of things that you have to do.

On Nikhai Hill-Green's return

That's an answer for coach. I don't really know the answer, to be honest with you.

On whether they have linebackers come to him with play ideas

As a coach, it's always interesting to see what they say when they come off the field. A lot of those guys, they've got good ideas and they're getting blocked a certain way and they're saying, hey, let's run this game off this. It's easier to fit this like that. We've got really smart guys and they're very conscientious. They take a lot of pride in the product we put on the field. Every week, there's stuff on Sunday and Monday that we talk about and then throughout the week. There's always open to suggestions to hear what they have to say because it's not always how we see it, it's how they see it. They're the guys that are out there. They're playing in between this whistle. So it's good to always hear their feedback and be able to make adjustments off what they say.

On how the defense approaches Blake Corum in practice

Blake, there's not a weakness to his game so it makes it tough. It's kind of like when you play really, really good players. He has a great understanding for what's going on. He's a great runner, he's got good vision. Can't say enough good things about him so you have to be on your game. Can't miss tackles, you gotta fit stuff up the right way. You've gotta take good entry angles to the ball. You've gotta run your feet on contact. Blake is just one heck of a player. I think a question you asked came up last year about H2, it's kind of the same thing. The guy is jumping over people, he's running through people. You just gotta play hard. You've got to get the whole defense swarming to the ball when you play against really good players and it's gotta be a group effort.

On whether going on the road galvanizes a defense

It's kind of like last year, us versus everybody. You gotta bow up. There's no easy road games but we embrace the challenge. Nothing gets in the way. Their field is the same length as our field and we look forward to the opportunity.

On making adjustments

We always tell our guys, they watch film, too. They're going to have good plays and things that they see on tape to try and scheme us up to put themselves and their players in the best position possible to make plays. It's all about adjusting and adapting, being able to figure out what they're trying to do and what our best plays to put our players in the most successful positions to be able to be successful and do it. There's always things throughout the game, in between drives and halftime you're trying to adjust to make your team better to allow your players to play faster.

On substituting against Indiana

You just gotta line up and be ready to play fast. Tom Allen is a good coach, he's a defensive-minded guy. He knows what will create problems. Just gotta get ready to go. Times where they sub, it's obvious, you're allowed to sub. When they don't, we can't. You just gotta line up fast and get ready to go.