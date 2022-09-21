On the depth at tight end

I think that's one of the things that we're really, really lucky to have. We have five, six maybe even seven deep who can go in at tight end and can win us games. Obviously, Erick and Schoonie are the two top dogs but, behind them, Joel has done a heckuva job. He absolutely dominated a guy at the goal line at UConn. He's playing his tail off. Max Bredeson is playing really, really well. Colston Loveland, Matt Hibner, Carter Selzer. We feel like, in that group, we have a lot of guys who we can win a lot of games with.

On he brings physicality to blocking when teaching it to his position group

Again, I was extremely lucky. They already had that foundation with Sherrone and Jay Harbaugh. I think that's just the mentality that those guys have had. We've continued to stress it. If you want to be involved in the pass game, if you want to get targets if you want to be involved in the run game. That's what comes first. That's one of our offensive identities. We are going to be a big part of that along with the offensive line.

On whether he gets messages from the TEs about getting more involved

I think we have a very unselfish group across the board. I think everyone is kind of focused on team success. I think, also, part of it, too, is we've had really good first games and you wouldn't trade that for the opposite. As a result, you've had a lot of these top guys playing six quarters of football as opposed to 12. A lot of those games were starting to get out of hand in the first half. Obviously, we know the tight ends are a part of this offense and they'll continue to be involved. It's definitely going to be a focal point of the offense.

On Colston Loveland's ceiling

I think in spring. Some guys kind of have it. We kind of realized pretty quickly that he had the tools. On top of the mindset, he was very, very mature for his age. Not just physically but also mentally, how he's able to come in and grasp the playbook and handle the stress of being a student-athlete playing football at Michigan. He's got all the tools in the world. We're super excited about him. We'll continue to stay on top of him and make sure he continues to, hopefully, progress into the top tight end we think he can be.

On Hunter Neff's recovery process

I did. I talked to him a little bit early when he was hurt. I have just been so happy for him. He's worked his tail off and he's one of the main guys. May not get the headlines but comes in day in and day out, he's about Michigan football and what he can do to help the team. He's just so unselfish in that way. Obviously, it was devastating for him to tear his ACL like that. I was so, so happy that he was able to work his way back, and chose to come back, and he's been contributing to the team and he was able to get a catch.

On Erick All balancing parenthood with football

He's been impressive, I'll tell you that. For a guy who has a ton on his plate. Just the maturity he's shown in handling that responsibility. If you didn't know, you really wouldn't know. It hasn't affected his play or effects his mindset or his attention in meetings or in practice. He's done a heckuva job handling it all.

On how Luke Schoonmaker has grown as a player

I think just being the complete tight end. It's interesting, he's always kind of been that, and there's always been flashes of that in practice and it's always been our opinion in the building that this guy has an incredible ceiling and we think he can be this top-level tight end. It was him going out there and putting it all on tape, putting it all together. Kind of like what you guys saw, really, throughout all last year and the pass game started to come along towards the latter half of last year. It's stuff that we had seen in practice for years. It's been awesome to see that translate onto the game field.

On the unselfishness rubbing off on the team

Possibly but I think it's more of the mentality and the culture that the guys and Coach Harbaugh have done an incredible job creating. It's all about the team. It's not about, oh, why did I only get three targets this game and this guy got four? Why is this guy in on this play? The guys are all about winning. When you go through an experience like last year, you're going to get a taste of what it's like to achieve one of your goals. It helps kind of cement that, that this is the right mindset to have and it's about the team. Even the tight ends last year. They had a few catches in the non-conference schedule and as the year progressed, they started finding them more and more. I think they all kind of recognize that as does every single position on the team. It's about team success. Coach Harbaugh always says a rising tide will lift all ships. I think the team definitely believes that.

On the tight ends blocking as an H-back

It's definitely different. Obviously, the angles have kind of changed. The footwork is a little different. It's a tough ask but we're fortunate to have guys like Erick, like Max Bredeson, Matt Hibner, who are athletic enough, strong enough and smart enough to go handle those responsibilities. It gives us a huge luxury as coaches. There's not really a formation or a set, or a personnel, group that we can't get in because we're fortunate to have talented guys we do.

On what he feels Michigan playing as a reflection of Jim Harbaugh to mean

I think it's a huge compliment. A reflection of a coach who has won at the highest levels. A coach who was a loss against his brother away from being on the Mount Rushmore of NFL coaches. I think it's a huge compliment. It's another way of saying it's a physical, well-coached team that's going to come out and try to smash it out for 60 minutes. I think it's a huge compliment and a huge compliment to the guys.

On whether Sherrone Moore leans on him for OL duties

I'll still work with the tackles some, just to know if I get chance with special teams and stuff like that. Sherrone does an incredible job doing multiple roles. He and our support staff do an incredible job behind the scenes making sure that they put those guys in the best position possible. It's something we'll continue to do.