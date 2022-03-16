Everything Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks and Caleb Houstan said pre-CSU

As Michigan is preparing to face Colorado State in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, three members of the program met with the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming game.

Here's everything Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks and Caleb Houstan said.

Q. Hunter, when you first initially looked at what Colorado State does, what impressed you? As you look deeper, what more have you learned?

HUNTER DICKINSON: On the forefront, knowing that they've got two really good players, you know, that are really kinda the head of their snake, and diving deeper into them, it's a team that plays together.

They're really good at cutting. That's probably the biggest thing we have learned from them is their ability to make off-the-ball cuts and play as a team.

Q. You guys have not won more than three in a row this season, I believe. Why do you then believe that you're capable of coming up with six straight wins to win this National Championship?

HUNTER DICKINSON: We're due for it, I guess.

ELI BROOKS: Well, that's a game-time decision. We have good players behind him. We have Frankie, we have Kobe, we have Dev. Just being able to trust the people throughout the year that have made sparks for us in the past and see how that goes.

Q. Mostly for Eli, but anyone, what have you seen from Frankie that we haven't seen at practice over the last couple of weeks, couple months that shows he's ready to step in and take on a bigger role?

ELI BROOKS: Just running the team, getting people in their spots. He's grown in that area. Since DeVante' has been playing so well -- you guys haven't seen that as much, but Frankie is a good leader at the point guard position, getting everybody in their spots. So it will be nice to see that.

Q. Hunter, how competitive is the Big Ten in terms of bigs versus bigs, and how do you think that prepares you for whatever big you will face?

HUNTER DICKINSON: Big Ten, it's hard, especially for big men. The amounts of bigs we have -- I don't even want to name them all. I was thinking about it in my head, and I kept forgetting somebody who is really good.

So for me being able to do that and go against those bigs for an entire Big Ten season has definitely prepared me because you don't have an off night in the Big Ten. You go against the best of the best every night. So that prepares you for no off nights, especially when you come to tournament time.

Q. David Roddy, if you could speak to what you've seen from him on the film. Watching highlights, he looks pretty good.

HUNTER DICKINSON: He's definitely not a bad player for sure. Somebody that we kind of compared him to is like a Ron Harper type, a guy who is undersized but girthy and can somehow move his body like he does and somebody who is able to pick and pop and put it on the floor and score at all four levels, as Coach Martelli says.

So he's somebody we will have to definitely stop if we want to win the game.

Q. Hunter, it's fun watching you play, you get so into it, you talk. Phil Martelli said you could be a WWE villain if you wanted a second career. What was your reaction? Did you like that?

HUNTER DICKINSON: I could be a WWE villain if that came up to it. That's how I play. I'm at my best and most engaged when I'm out there playing with energy and fire.

What's what makes the game fun for me. That's why I enjoy playing it.

Q. What about the things you are saying out there? You wouldn't tell me, so I won't follow up, but how do you get in the head of your opponent? What's the attack? How do you do that?

HUNTER DICKINSON: I mean, sometimes it helps when you're scoring because that always improves whatever you're saying. For me, really I just talk to talk to myself. Whatever I'm saying is just to kind of motivate myself and make me play better, honestly.

Q. Eli, you have played point guard throughout your career and this season as well. When you are in that role and stretches, is there anything different about your mindset and what you try to accomplish compared to when you're at the 2 guard spot?

ELI BROOKS: I think there is more communication between me and coach, getting the play to other people, that's the only thing that changes. Making sure everybody is organized.

Q. You guys played last year in the NCAA Tournament. How much does going through that and that experience, does that help in terms of preparing for this moment?

ELI BROOKS: Yeah, for sure. I mean, it was a little different last year, not as many fans. I feel like Hunter got the experience of March Madness and all that entails. For myself, this is the fourth time I will be playing in it so having that experience and letting the guys know what to expect and how to prepare for each game, and the quick turn-arounds and the ups and downs is something I can provide.

HUNTER DICKINSON: Playing last year and getting a real feel for how crazy this tournament is. How much each game matters and how forty minutes from the start, your season can be over and you can go home. There is no more season, no more friendships and bonds and getting to see your teammates and your coaches every day. That's pretty awakening when it happens, so for us trying to keep our season alive as much as we can and try to make the most out of it.

Q. As far as coming back to Indy, talked about it with Hunter after Selection Sunday, but is there a comfort level? The gym, where you are staying, things like that that could help on the court?

ELI BROOKS: I mean, yeah, we know the gym pretty well, but -- I mean, yeah, I think that helps a little bit. We play the Big Ten Tournament here so we have a feel for the Court, the rims, but we've got to go out there and perform.

Q. Caleb, you and Moussa have played big roles for the team all season, but this is your first time in the NCAA Tournament. What have your teammates and coaches told you about managing the excitement that comes with this stage?

CALEB HOUSTON: Be ready, have fun. It's basketball at the end of the day so I feel like the coaches as well as the senior leaders, Hunter another leader, DJ, Eli, they have prepared us, letting us know what it's kind of like. So we're just prepared going in and just play with confidence, you know what I mean.

