Everything Isaiah Barnes said on the Defend the Block podcast

On his first few weeks arriving on campus as a freshman and when things clicked for him

Going back to the first few weeks, it was definitely an adjustment. Really just getting comfortable, getting used to dealing with school and balancing everything out and getting on the court, competing for playing time and all that stuff. It was definitely different. It really, really clicked a few weeks later. I started to get comfortable, getting used to the drills and everything. Yeah, it was really up from there.

On the challenges of not playing last year

I learned a lot on the court and, also, off the court about that because it really teaches you something. At first, obviously, I was mad and upset—I wouldn't say mad, I was like, man, why am I not playing? I'm coming in and playing hard or whatever, competing in practice. That really was a big thing for me. Trusting Coach Howard and the staff, that's why I committed here. They kept telling me to keep doing what I'm doing, stay patient and my time will come eventually. There's no timestamp on it but I just know that time is coming.

On his relationship with Will Tschetter

It meant a lot. It felt great to have somebody next to me as we were going through that. There's a lot of days you were like, man, it's going to be a grind today. Lifting before the game, lifting on days where the other guys don't lift. We're the only two going up there and it definitely sparked a relationship there. We had always been cool before then, too. I feel like being in the trenches together and grinding together really made us even closer.

On where he's made the biggest strides in his game

Getting stronger definitely. Stronger, getting bigger and I know the system now. I was talking to Coach Martelli, and he was telling me how he's noticed a huge improvement in my shot over the last few months. Also, just being here. Getting more comfortable. I was always really known for being athletic but I wanted to show the staff and everyone that I am much more than that. He was bringing up, even Coach Howard was saying, that my shot-creating ability improved a lot. Knocking down shots, even my ballhandling in practice. Being on the scout team, I played a lot of point guard, shooting guard and small forward. I played all of those positions. I really developed a lot more skills than I had before from that.

On growth from watching the game from a different perspective

Honestly, watching from the sideline is kind of like watching film. You're sitting by all the guys and they see certain things going on and they point out what you're not supposed to do. Like, what is he doing? He's not supposed to be there, he's not in his right spot. Stuff like that. You see it from a different view. When you're in a game, it's not really the same thing because you're in it and you might not see everything. When we watch film, it's stuff that I already saw. Watching it from the sideline. That's going to translate when I got on the court. Watch the guys play in our system for a whole season so I kind of know what we're looking for and what we're not trying to do and all that.

On what he's focusing on heading into the season

Really, becoming a huge two-way player and just being an athlete. Bringing a dog to the wing, I feel like that will really help us. Obviously, coming off screens, creating for others if I get the chance, knocking down shots is always a plus. Really, getting out in transition, showcasing my athleticism. All that good stuff.

On last year's team withstanding adversity and how it'll translate to this team

We were tough. It takes a lot of mentally tough guys to go through what we went through last year and go as far as we did. According to some people, we weren't even supposed to make the tournament. Going through COVID, that little time, not having our head coach at one point during the season, we were still able to put together some big-time wins. It's really the group of guys and the resiliency that we have. The coaches always preached to us, control what you can control and fight through adversity. That's what we did.

On the value of having the coaching staff intact

The non-change in the coaching staff was huge because they've seen us every day in practice. They know what goes on and they know what's going to be best for us in the future. It'd be different if we were switching up. That's how you build a family, you build a culture. It carries over throughout the years. I feel like that's going to make us stronger coming into next year because they know our team values and the same guys, they've been here.

On whether it's a challenge to focus on everything with the transfer portal and recruiting

I just try to focus on what I can control. At the end of the day, there is a business aspect to this. My main goal is to just hoop. Things are going to change, even beyond college at the next lecel, which I'm trying to get to. Nothing is going to be the same. So you just have to stay tunnel vision and stay locked in on the goals that you have. All those things, honestly, they're all part of the game. You can't control it. Obviously, you build relationships along the way but, as I said before, there's a business aspect you to it too that you just have to go through.

On who is standing out that has a chance to make a jump

I would say Kobe, definitely. He was in Camp Sanderson with me. He made a huge jump, so I'm expecting big things from him. He got a lot stronger. He's just a different kid now. I can't wait to see what he brings. Will, obviously. He's always been a workaholic and he's a dog. He's in the gym all the time and I'm expecting great things from him. He was with me, too, so I know the work that he put in. Not even on the basketball court but in the weight room, too.

On how he can give back to the incoming freshmen and who he is excited about

I'm excited about all of them, man. I know Juwan, I know he likes tough guys so I think that's going to help support this culture. I learned a lot from Eli, I played against Eli every day in practice. I was being guarded by him every day in practice. Had to guard him every day. I just want to be able to bring what I learned from him and bring that knowledge to the younger guys as much as I can. I wasn't here for as long as Eli was but he definitely dropped some nuggets to me that I can carry over and share with the new guys.

