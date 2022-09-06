On what Harbaugh told them:

“Initially he just kind of told both of those that the best player is going to play and it’s an open competition and just go out there and be us and whatever happens, happens. After the fact, he just gave us the whole rundown on how he doesn’t have a clear decisive decision on who’s going to be the guy, so he’s going to give us opportunities in the first two games.”

How he approaches his first start:

“Nothing really differs. Right when I stepped here in the door, I was always prepared to be the guy. Snap one, game one, whatever it was. Now it’s just having that reassurance that I’m going to be in there snap one. so it kind of clears all the worry and indecisiveness going into it, and it just builds more confidence, honestly.

On confidence level:

“Extremely. Being around guys like we have here and being around coaches like have here, they just fill you with uber confidence, and I’ve always been a guy to have extreme confidence in myself so being around guys like that and coaches like that only amplifies it”

On if he turned a corner in a camp:

“I don’t necessarily feel like there was a certain time that I made a push. I think it was just constantly getting better every single day. Maybe 1, 2, or 5 percent better every day. I was just so locked in on myself and my improvement. Getting back from this injury, and all fo that. There was no direct, ''OK, I’m ahead of him,' or anything like that. It was just, you know, I feel like I’m growing, I feel like I’m excelling with my guys and it’s been like that constantly.”

On how JJ thinks he did in camp:

“That decision is something that’s out of my control. And I never really took it to the thought process of, ‘oh, I should be the guy, I want it.’ That’s not for me to decide. I need to decide what I’m doing every single day; how I’m improving every day is my obligation. It has nothing with making that decision that I’m the man or anything like that.”

On if he thought missing spring would hurt his chances to start:

“Yeah, for sure, those thoughts crept in. I just had trust in Phil and the trainers and all the people I saw outside of here that if I just stuck to the process and got my back then I’d be in the position I am today.”

On if he feels 100% after his injury:

“Yes, sir. 110-percent.”

On his relationship with Cade McNamara during the competition:

“It’s been awesome. What better way to have a guy who’s that intelligent, that motivated, that driven, and just be able to observe him every single day? Be able to replicate parts of his game that I can improve in my game. It’s been an honest blessing for both of us to be in this position that we’ve been in and just grow from each other. There’s so many outside voices that try to make us dislike each other in a way. And there’s a couple practices where we’re like, ‘meh, the media really doesn’t want us to like each other,’ and we just kind of laugh at it. We take on that challenge and embrace it. It’s made us so much better as players and as human beings.”

On what he wants to improve on this week:

“Everything that I’ve been trying to prove since I walked in the door here. That I can win football games fro this team, and I love every single one of my guys, love every single part of this university, and just exuberate that endlessly throughout the game.”

On McCarthy’s process opting out of shoulder surgery:

“It was a long process. I first, initially, was like let’s get the surgery, let’s get this figured out, because I never had any arm issues before and I was so worried about being right for the future. After getting right opinions and going to guys who have been in situations like this before, we came down to the perfect plan which was rehab it, let it heal naturally, and it worked out for the best.”

On if whether or not the injury was his labrum:

“Mhm.”

On avoiding hits as a ball carrier:

“That’s something I’ve been having to work on because I’m a hockey player in my background and I love the contact. It’s coming down to the point where I’m selfish when I just go out there and try to get hit all that because I have the team on my back and I got to be healthy for them. That’s just been a huge part as I’m getting more experienced in this running game is being able to avoid those hits and those injuries.”

On how much he’s thought about his first start at the Big House:

“I haven’t thought about it too much, to be honest with you. I’m always a person that it’s going to come naturally. No matter what it is, I’m always going to be ready for it. I’m extremely hellbent on being in the present moment and whatever happens, happens.”

On what it’s like playing at the Big House at night:

“It’s like Friday Night Lights on steroids. It’s just a no better feeling. You feel like you’re out there in the backyard, Nazareth Academy, just with your boys having the best time in the world after school. It’s amplified like crazy just because of the scene that it’s in. But yeah, it feels like Friday Night Lights.”

On his biggest improvements since arriving at Michigan:

“Just overall experience. I really took that experience factor seriously when I actually lived it. Being here for a whole year just does monumental amounts to my game. I also feel like reading defensive coverage has become instinctual now. Understanding different keys on the defense that I can look at to simplify the thought processes going into each snap. Another is the running game, being able to run the ball, avoid those hits, add a couple tools to my bag to get away from defenders.”

How much the offense changes when he’s in the game:

“Coach Weiss, coming from the Ravens and being with Lamar, he has so much wisdom and knowledge about that quarterback run game. I do feel like adds a different dimension to our run game. It allows more space for blocks, it allows the second-level defenders to worry about me with the ball. It does a lot for us. It makes bigger holes, creates more space on the perimeter. It does very good things.”

On how much it enhances the pass game:

“I feel like huge. Anytime you can run the ball effectively, you will be able to pass the ball effectively. So yeah, huge.”

On if he got faster:

“Yeah, to be honest with you, in high school, I was a 4.8s, if that. I don’t know when it happened with Coach (Herbert), but he got my speed down to 4.5s, 4.4s. I don’t want to say I’m 4.4s, we don’t have it on time yet. It just kind of came naturally from hard work and always doing the right things mechanics wise. In order to get fast, you gotta run faster. Doing a lot of that here.”

On Cade’s comments after the game and if Harbaugh doesn't want to continue switching quarterbacks:

“I actually didn’t see his post-game. Now, going to not making that switch, I feel like that’s the best way to do it for the team. Whatever Coach Harbaugh picks, I’m right behind it. Being on this football team last year, it worked with switching. Like I said, whatever happens, happens, and I’m ready for it.”