On how he's feeling and how he's adjusting after the injury

I'm doing well. Taking every day as it is and just trying to get some strength going in my quads before surgery. Just going to practice and being as supportive as I can.

On the past few days have been like mentally and emotionally

They've been alright. Not too good, not too bad, just trying to get through the beginning stages. My teammates have been great supports for me. A lot of people have reached out and wished me well. Just the beginning of it but I'm hopeful to keep working through this rehab process.

On the play where he was injured

It was late in the shot clock and I went to take a pull-up and then felt like something popped right when I planted. I kind of knew right then what had happened. It was definitely a shock factor and it was painful as well.

On the official diagnoses and what went through his mind

It was a torn ACL. What went through my mind was definitely challenging because I wanted to be able to—it's not what I wanted for this year and I wanted to be able to play the rest of the season with these guys. I've been in a long rehab situation before. I'll be able to bounce back.

On the previous rehab assignment

I've torn my Achilles before.

On how much he's going to draw on the COVID year for strength

That first time, I tore my Achilles, it was in the middle of a pandemic and it was challenging. I was working full-time and doing school online. That just seems like—I got through that and I think this is another opportunity to go through something similar with less going on, I feel like. It's an opportunity to learn from that first experience and take the good from it and try to improve on the bad days as well.

On whether he's thought about his future in college basketball

I'm just taking it day by day right now.

On whether he has a date for his surgery

No official date yet. It'll probably be within the first week of January.

On the Achilles injury

During a workout. It was actually my first workout back indoors because I couldn't get into any gyms because of COVID. I went down for a workout in Virginia. It was random.

On whether he felt like he was playing like his old self before the injury

I'm always looking to improve, I still had a long way to go to get to where I felt like I should be. There's never a good time for injury, there's never a bad time.

On what role he plans to play for the team for the rest of the season

I can just be the team's biggest supporter. Even though I can't be out there on the court, I've played a bunch of college basketball. I can provide insight where I think I need to have input. Just telling guys what I see out there. When you watch from the sideline you can notice more things sometimes. Just being as involved as I can be.

On watching the Minnesota game and Dug McDaniel's performance

Watching the game was great, they came out with great energy and Dug had a great game. I think it was what this team really needed, to come out and throw the first punch. Put them away early. I think that's setting ourselves up great with our next game against Lipscomb and we've got a big one coming up as well. Just continuing to get out to those great starts is what we need. It's going to be exciting to watch.

On whether he would be at peace if this is how his college career ends

I'm not really sure. I said before I'm still taking things day by day because I've got a long road ahead of me. I don't want to get too far ahead of the future.