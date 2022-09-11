On J.J. McCarthy

J.J. had a near flawless performance. 11-for-12 and then one was dropped. That's tough to do, that's tough to do every day of the week in practice. Thought he had a great game. Played really well. We'll start J.J. next week.

On whether McCarthy will start going forward

Yeah, by merit he's earned that. By performance, by merit.

On what McCarthy does for the running game

I think we've talked about it before. He puts plays on tape where he can run around the defense, run through seams. As a defense, you have to account for that. You have to make sure someone knows where he's at. That pulls an extra defender away from the point of attack. Even if he's faking, carrying out a fake.

On the defense

It started out in the game with two three-and-outs in a row. There's a lot of guys who were playing well. It started with the run wall, that's what it looked like to me and that's what we're trying to have it look like. There was a great run wall there. Mazi Smith, Kris Jenkins, Mike Morris, Upshaw. Whole bunch of guys. They went to throw, they challenged Gemon Green two or three times in the game and he's breaking on the ball, in tight coverage. Looking back at the right time, really playing the techniques great. I thought D.J. Turner was really good as well. Great to see the safety play. Makari Paige, I thought he had a heck of a good ballgame along with R.J. Moten and Rod Moore, again. Mike Sainristil, he's an animal out there. He's everywhere. Once again, it just reminds me so much of what Dax Hill was able to do last year in that nickel position. Really, really happy with the way he's playing and the backers are playing really good. It was fun to watch our defense tonight. They were putting the pressure on and stopping the run about as well as you can do it.

On whether this was the toughest QB decision he's had to make in his coaching career

It's very similar with Alex and Colin because they were both playing great at one point in the season. We were 6-2 with Alex Smith and playing great ball, led us to the NFC Championship the year before. Colin got his start on a Monday night against Chicago and he lit it up. It's not a matter of somebody losing it, as I've been saying, I think we've got two really good quarterbacks. Two starting quarterbacks. Two championship quarterbacks. A lot like that Monday night game that Colin played against the Bears, it looked a lot like what J.J. was able to do out there tonight.

On J.J. McCarthy's accuracy

Playing the position, it's hard to do. Hitting guys in stride 45-50 yards downfield. Definitely was in the zone and it was great to see. I wouldn't hold any quarterback to that standard, 100% completion percentage every night from somebody who is making their first start. Really played well. They both have and they both can stretch the field. Both have got the arm talent to make all those throws. I just continue to be happy about it. It's our job as coaches to develop guys. I've never looked at it like it was a problem. Would definitely rather have two really good quarterbacks, three really good quarterbacks. Keep developing guys and let them go have at it.

On the feedback from recruits from primetime games

I'll let you know. It's been good in the past. To your point, it was pretty cool. One thing that was pretty cool, the players on both teams were going through the rain delay and the lightning. It ended up being an hour-and-a-half or so, it kicked off an hour later. When they made the announcement that you could come back into the stadium and to watch our fans pouring into the tunnels of the stadium, that was super cool. In minutes, the stadium was back to full up. Tip of the cap to the Michigan faithful. That was awesome.

On Cade McNamara losing the starting job

There's thing that happen in football. Doesn't always go the way you want or hoped it would, even if you're putting in all the work and doing everything you possibly can. Doing a heck of a job. If really seen the right way, there's a burden there that's been laid on you. Treat it like ankle weights. It's not always going to go—every time being 12-for-12, either. It's the nature of the business, playing football and quarterback. I know the competitor that Cade is and he's got gravel in his gut and he'll be ready for his next opportunity. That's what I predict.

On McCarthy's third touchdown pass

Where he moved out of the pocket? Yeah, it was outstanding. It was phenomenal. Phenomenal performance. I can't remember having one myself like that. We'll go back and look and find some things to improve on. That was a great night. You celebrate it and move on with a humble heart to next week.

On what he saw from the quarterbacks was indicative of what he saw during camp

He's really raised it the last week of training camp. He hit an inflection point last scrimmage we had in the Big House. From there, it's been straight up for him. Two-and-a-half weeks, every single day, about as good as you can be.

On Donovan Edwards' status

I'll check on that. I have no announcement to make right now.

On C.J. Stokes taking his game to another level

I'd put Cornelius Johnson more in that mode on this point. Right where he left off last season. Thought it was an incredible job he did on the post with that ball. 50-some yards downfield. He's developed into a really terrific deep threat and continue to play tough, block, does all the things that really great receivers do. And Roman Wilson. C.J. Stokes, yeah, great job by C.J. Go ahead and put him in whatever category, I love C.J. Stokes, I've been talking about C.J. Stokes for week. He's still coming. He's got everything to feel proud about. Roman Wilson, along with J.J., really one of the guys who stood out offensively. The way he can run and play, he's off to a phenomenal start to the season. Love to see him get that touchdown on the reverse as well. He's getting better and better, yards after the catch. Once he catches it as a runner, we're super happy. Ronnie had a great game, too. All three of those. Greta punt return by A.J. As advertised, those receivers are doing a heck of a job.