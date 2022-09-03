On the defensive line depth

Coming into the game, the goal is to win. To get better, improve as a football team and stay healthy. If you can do all three of those things, I think we did. 84 players played in the game so you know you got better that way. I thought their preparation was tremendous by the players coming into the game. The thing that strikes me the most is the opener is when you usually get the most blown coverages or muffed punts, quarterback-center exchange, turnovers. Really, nothing. There was one penalty on the offense, no turnovers. No communication issues, no delay of games both on the headsets of the offense and defense, special teams. Real tip of the cap to the coaches and players coming into this game. Speaking to the depth, I thought the defense played extremely well. The front, we were feeling the front getting better and better. 11 TFLs and 8 sacks, I think that included the forced fumble that Mike had caused the scoop-and-score. The return yardage on both turnovers, the fumble, scoop-and-score and the interception returned by Rod Moore, really good. Nothing you can point to where your guys didn't seem like they didn't know what they were doing or trying to line up or what their assignment was. Really good, especially for the first game, the way they took care of their business. Also, the conditioning of the team. It's been a very cool August, probably the coolest August I can ever remember. We knew we would have an Indian summer day or two in September. We got one today. Nobody cramped, everybody looked they were in tremendous shape. Again, it points to the players preparation and the strength staff. A lot of real positives.

On Cade McNamara's performance

I thought he was really good. Had a couple of balls that were dropped. Very good. Execute, as I said, no issues. Give credit to the quarterback as well when that's taking place on offense. Move the football, score points and I thought he had a really good game.

On the running back room

The third is really CJ Stokes, Tavi Dunlap and Isaiah Gash, those three are really the third guy. Good to see them all get in there and run today. First start, really good first plays. CJ Stokes, the first time he touched the ball it went for a first down. First play, Eyabi Anoma was in he gets a sack. First time you throw the ball to Colston Loveland and he turns it into a memorable play. It was neat to see some guys getting their first action. Hunter Neff, coming off an ACL. The best surprise is Erick All. His girlfriend had a baby this morning at 7:45 a.m., approximately. 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Haven't gotten the wingspan yet. Still waiting for the wingspan and the hand size numbers. From the pictures he looks long and athletic. Great to welcome Houston into the world and our team got better today and got bigger.

On the quarterback rotation

JJ is starting next week so it will be different in that way. I thought things were operating really smooth in the first half. Finally said, ah, let's get JJ in there. He was electric when he got in, no question about that. He also went through his reads very well. Great to see him. Super calm, cool, collected. He's doing a great job, too, he has really improved a lot going from his freshman year to his sophomore year. Neat to see Alex Orji, wanted to get him some reps. We wanted to be a little more ahead in the ballgame. We got that position, we hoped we did, and we did and we were able to get him some good reps and he was able to get a nice touchdown. As you can see, he's a physical runner and, one of these days, you'll get to see his arm. Really good. Can't really think of any instances of the team where I didn't think we didn't improve from today's efforts and from today's experiences across the board.

On redzone percentage meshes with the criteria he's looking for at QB

As I said, there were a few drops. We got a lot more information in two weeks than we did two weeks ago.

On Ryan Hayes' status

God willing and the creek don't rise, he'll be back next week.

On keeping QB spirits high during the competition

I don't feel like I have to manage it. They're both tremendous competitors, both are warriors. I don't feel like I have to manage anything, I just have to let them go out there and compete and do what they do.

On Karsen Barnhart

I don't know but he's a pretty fast healer. We don't play until next week at 8 p.m. so he'll have a few extra hours to get ready for the game. We'll see. Looks to be an ankle injury. Karsen Barnhart, from Paw Paw, Michigan, tough as a $2 steak. Don't count him out for next week's ballgame.

On the offensive line

I thought they did really well. The protection was good, we just had the one sack. Run blocking looked good. We allowed some penetration a few times in some of our edge runs. It would add to things to improve. Overall, I think they played well. No false starts, no delay of games, just one holding penalty on the outside run to the right. I don't know what kind of grade I would give them. Room for improvement and we'll scout it, refine it from week one to week two. Overall, very pleased with just how clean the game was in all phases.

On what he will tell Will Johnson

Just a learning experience. Your first game, your first college action as a freshman. It says a lot that he's out there, that he's playing in that role. A perimeter fourth corner on our depth chart right now. He's got huge upside, no doubt about it. Treat it as a learning experience. It was a heck of a throw, heck of a catch. In by about an inch. Had some other good plays. Good game one. If that was your son out there in game one, you'd probably be pretty proud. Some other freshmen acquit themselves in the same way, just so proud of those guys. Mason Graham, Jimmy Rolder, most of the receivers. All the freshmen receivers got in. Good start, good learning experience is how I would assess it. Also, really feel good about the coaches. The communication, the preparation, really good. There was no substitution issues. I thought it was a very well-prepared gameplan by the coaches and players.

On how the offense changes when McCarthy is in the game

They're similar, pretty similar. Couple of quarterback runs. The one he scored the touchdown was a designed quarterback read-option. It's good. I don't think anyone laid a hand on him. He's got that electric type of ability when he's running with the football. Thought he acquitted himself really well.