On Michigan's offense

Really good job mixing the run and the pass. Went to a power player about four or five times early and was getting five, sometimes seven, sometimes 10. I thought they did a good job mixing up the plays. That's how you want to start a game. I thought it was a very impressive drive, I thought the game was very impressive. All around, all phases, very impressive.

On the pass rush

Just a lot of extra effort there, both Eyabi and Mike. Jaylen Harrell did a very good job on the edge. Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins inside were doing a tremendous job forcing things to the outside. Getting the pressure up the middle to allow those edges to get through at the end. It probably won't show up in the statline, I think it was under 20-yards we held them in rushing in the first half. Those guys were playing really good inside and up-front. Heck, I think we can get better, too. Great feeling of winning. The thrill of victory and it'll be a very happy flight to Michigan. When the wheels hit the ground, we'll get ready for Indiana.

On the growth of the offensive line

I think it's improving, I really do. You have Hayes, Keegan, Olu, Zinter, Trente, that five in there today. That hasn't always been that way through the first five ballgames. It's allowed some other guys to step up like Gio and Karsen Barnhart. I think the chemistry is coming, we can get better. We can get better there and we can get better in several areas. Great win to keep moving on, improve and you win. That's going to get better, all those things. It's really good after a win. Especially a Big Ten win. Especially against a team that really prides themselves on a blue-collar mentality. Hard-working team, physical team, hustling team. I've always been enamored with it, always having our team try to be about that. That blue collar mentality. Even looked it up one time, the whole blue collar started in Iowa. Can't remember the town, somewhere on the west side of the state. Smaller town. Guys were wearing blue jumpsuits and working in the mine. It's called blue color workers, people who do manual labor, people who do work. We respect that and try to be about that. When you're playing a team that's about that, it's exciting and challenging to challenge yourself against that kind of mentality. I think our guys fared really well.

On Michigan's execution

I thought we did a good job of that. I thought we adjusted well, too, in the second half. We started going to more of the outside zone run and were able to knock that last touchdown in there. I thought we were moving them off the ball really well. Early they made some adjustments and we made some counter-adjustments. That's how it went. The running game, Blake Corum, had a really good day again, 130-something yards. J.J., just kept it all together and found Schoonie, Luke Schoonmaker is really becoming a great target for J.J. When Roman went out after he got his shot, in the second quarter, Ronnie stepped up and Schoonie, too, was somebody that really stepped up in that situation. All that to say, I thought the offensive line was coming off the ball really well, I thought Blake was running really well, J.J. was taking the open guy, he was throwing it to the open guy and matriculated the ball downfield.

On the defense in the redzone

Just trying to keep them out. They're in until they're in. We gave up some inside breaking routes, that's an area we can look to improve on. Inside out breaking routes, sail routes and came with a dig route and has us on our heels there. We were able to get a couple—get a tackle for a loss and extend it to a third and four and then a fourth and two. They were rolling to the left and got called for a pick but they were short of the first down. We were just battling, trying to strain. Trying to outwork and outstrain there at the end.

On what the win at Kinnick Stadium means

We're 5-0 now. Can't get to 6-0 if you're not 5-0. It's kind of cool. We look at that and go, we haven't won here since 2005. Fifth game of the year last year and we hadn't won at Wisconsin since 2008. We keep track of those things, feels good. Great thrill. Great thrill of victory, great thrill of winning. The best win of the week.

On how much he stressed to J.J. about playing safe

Yeah, play your game. There's nobody that loves that game more than I do. He reminds me of a young Jimmy Harbaugh. He drops and then he runs back to his left, circles around and runs back to his right, back to his left and throws it to an open guy. I just love it. Love it, love it. If it comes out, I said let's just have it come out one time, no more than two because you're playing against a defense that's really disciplined. We talked about the importance of ball security. It's a very good strategy. Field position, win the turnover battle and they're really tough to beat. We didn't want to give them anything. We didn't want to give them any of those types of gifts. We had one of them come up and, fortunately, Donovan Edwards was heads up and picked up that loose ball back in our own end. I thought he played a really good game. I think it's a real fine line of not taking his special talent and overcoach it. You don't want him to be a victim of overcoaching. When it's all said and done, do you, J.J. Play your game, it's really good.

On the importance of having Donovan Edwards back

It was great. Just the physical player that he is but he's also a tremendous leader. He's loud, he's vocal. I could be around the corner and know exactly who it is. Like the young people say, you already know. I already know it's Donovan. So positive, so much positive energy. Always effective everyone in a positive manner. Along with his playing ability, it's almost just as good. I know it always puts me in a good mood, makes me optimistic. Great to have him back.