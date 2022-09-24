On what he liked about J.J. McCarthy's performance

I think he did a lot of great things. The game on the line throws to Roman, to Ronnie Bell, just to name a couple. I thought he worked the ball to the tight ends. Schoonmaker had a great game. Seven catches, a career-high for him. Just kind of settled in and played good, fundamental football. Blake Corum, an amazing day for Blake. A lot of guys made big plays. Talked about Ronnie and Roman. D.J. Turner comes up with a big interception in the first half and R.J. Moten in the second half, and the opening kickoff, that's a great way to start the game. Great recovery by Matt Hibner. Can't tell you we drew it up like that but it was great way to jump on their mistake.

On the performance of the defense

Getting off blocks. Adjusting to tackling their backs lower. He runs high and he runs hard. bleeding out some yardage with the way some of those first downs were going for five, or six or seven. I thought Mazi Smith was exceptional, stepping up and getting off blocks. Creating that run wall. Especially when we needed it, he got the key stops when we needed them. Great win. I'm super happy about it. I always feel like I do, which is the best win ever. We may never have a better win. On to Iowa.

On Erick All's status

No update. He wasn't able to go today.

On the offensive playcalling

Great job, really. I think Blake's 243, that's seventh in school history, fourth in Michigan history against a Big Ten opponent in the history of Michigan football. I thought there were some great calls. Great, timely third-down calls and red zone calls. I thought it was really good. Before I go too much further, I really want to take a tip of the cap to Olu, Zak Zinter, Ryan Hayes, played really good as expected. I thought Trente Jones—this is his best game. I thought last game was his best game. This one, I think, is even better and that's tremendous. Gio El-Hadi, I am so proud of him. There's a local guy for you that stepped in there at left guard. Trevor Keegan wasn't able to go today. Four quarters of really good plays, just ask Ryan Hayes who was playing next to him. Some of the short-yardage plays that went for touchdowns. They had big people in, they had no depth to the defense but we stopped the penetration from the extra d-lineman that was in there, Blake's great vision to be able to bounce, see the whole and take it for a touchdown. Those were huge, we needed them all.

On adjusting without Erick All

We always think that Luke is right there with Erick and Erick right there with Luke being the top guy in the conference, if not the country, at the tight end position. I thought the guys responded great. Luke knew the team needed him and had a heckuva ballgame. Joel Honigford, he blocked really well. Missed a couple, got inside penetration. Max Bredeson really stepped up and so did Colston Loveland, who played some key downs. When Colston's in there, it does not feel like a freshman playing. So does Max. They're really good, talented players. They do their jobs and they do it really well. That was Colston Loveland at the end there getting the onside kick. Big, high-pressure situation. You get nervous a lot of the times doing that. Not for Col. We've got some things to work on, no doubt about it. Those are always—feel good to work on when you get the win. 4-0, it's as good as we can be. Now we get to answer the question, can we go on the road, can we go on our first road game in the Big Ten and be successful? We'll turn our focus to that. Hope for a good week of practice and preparation. On to Iowa.

On whether they're starting to learn more about the identity of the offense

You learn more as you go, right? Every single game, every single test you learn more about your team and you learn more about yourself as a player. I think we have.

On Jesse Minter's defense on third down

It's been really good. Jesse and Mike Elston put some really good stunts in there. Some really good twists and stunts, we like being able to do, like any defense, get a team into third down. They were really good, too. Taulia was great, getting out of the pocket and extending plays. Stepping up in the pocket. A lot of things to work on there. We're getting past the quarterback a few too many times and he really proved to be slippery and good. We had some shots to get him on the ground but he was tough, he was tough to get on the ground. Receivers were making plays. Some of our guys, D.J. Turner's interception was huge. It was a great, great play. So was R.J. Moten's interception. Mike Sainristil, the PBU he had. It was great right there at midfield at an important time. Move onward. Feeling like things to improve. Young C.J. Stokes didn't quite realize how much guys are going for the ball coming from angles where you don't see them. Blake knows. Blake had a couple where they were coming from behind and he didn't see them. How he held onto the ball. J.J. had more like that, too. One he fumbled, one he held onto. It was really good. Good things to coach and good learning experiences across the board. Special teams was on point once again. Our special teams unit is really good. I don't think we've had a punt return for over 10-yards in the past five years. It's incredible. A lot of credit to Brad Robbins and the cover teams, Jay and the staff. I feel like we go into these games with how motivated and how much pride we take in special teams and how hard we work at it. You expect to win it. You expect to win the special teams battle and our guys did at the end of the day, that was huge. We needed all of them.

On the secondary

We need to clean up some of the calls. Being in the right spot, technique and leverage. And we will. That's probably the biggest thing to clean up. We got ourselves picked a few times. Being at the right leverage. Weren't much being called at the end of the day. To avoid some of that where we're in line in getting the call and getting upright. It was gritty. Just go back to that. Four quarters of every possession—every possession mattered. It was like a basketball game, every one of them mattered. Guys hung in and fought. We have character-type building games and proud of the grittiness at the end of the day.

On Blake Corum handling the workload

30 carries, we knew very well that he could handle that. Nobody trains, he's trained. This is something he goes out and does. It's a seven-day-a-week thing, year-round. Train himself to be in a position to do what he does. It's just great. So proud. Can't imagine how proud James Corum is. I saw him right behind the bench. Button on his shirt popped. It was really cool. The branch doesn't fall too far from the tree in the Corum family. James Corum being the tree, Blake being the branch.