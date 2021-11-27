Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan's win over Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan was able to get over the hump. The Wolverines were victorious over Ohio State on Saturday after defeating the Buckeyes 42-27 in front of a packed Michigan Stadium.

After the game, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh broke down the win and discussed his happiness with the program.

For everything that Harbaugh had to say, check out the full transcript below.

On what beating Ohio State means about his staff

It says they were well-prepared. Very determined. One of my favorite sayings of all time is, 'when there's a will, there's a way.' The will was very strong for our team. The way it feels now, feels like the beginning.

On the running game

It was dominant. It was dominant with the offensive line, no question about it. There was movement, continual movement, up front by the guys and Hassan Haskins. They might have thought they saw a ghost but they didn't, it was No. 25, Hassan Haskins. He was running with great determination, great purpose. Great ability. Five touchdowns on the day (which) ties a school record. Probably will break the season record before its over, held by Ron Johnson in 1968. Kind of gives you a glimpse of how good of a runner Hassan Haskins is. Along with Aidan Hutchinson, along with—not just along but you talk a little bit about Aidan, his performance was also dominant. Single-season sack record already. Definitely should be in strong consideration for the Heisman Trophy. One of those two players. Hassan or Aidan would be our most valuable player. Two guys along with—Andrew Vastardis, Brad Hawkins, Jake Moody, Brad Robbins, Andrew Stueber, Ryan Hayes, there's a group of those guys that I call them 'The One's.' Without them, we wouldn't be where we are. Incredible performance, again, by Hassan and also Josh Ross. He would be the eight. And Ronnie Bell. Those eight, I call them 'The Ones.' Without them, we wouldn't be where we're at. So many other guys, so many guys that were committed, didn't flinch. Didn't fold at the slightest whiff of adversity. Just kept going, kept preparing, kept working. Where it shows in production. Just the way so many produced.

On Mike Macdonald's gameplan

Really good, really good. Knew it was going to be really good at the beginning of the week as he was putting it in. Really effective. I said, don't be—players, coaches, defense, don't be discouraged when they make plays. When they move the ball, when they score touchdowns. They're going to. That'll be the offense's job to respond and our offense did. The amount of stops, especially those two right after the half, was really good disguise, really good packages that we made them doubt what they were seeing. They were seeing one thing but they weren't really seeing that. It was really effective today.

On why he believed his team could beat Ohio State

I don't have a spectacular quote or anything for you. It's just what you do. It's what you do. You keep working, keep grinding, knowing that it's going to pay off. This team has been beautifully soldered together as a team. As a true team. There was the new, a lot of new players. Guys like J.J. and Donovan Edwards, Andrel Anthony, Rod Moore, many others that produced. New staff that brought perspective, new perspective, new ideas, energy. A long list of guys like that, that were phenomenal. Brought so much energy, perspective and juice to the squad. Then there's the guys I like to refer to as the foundation, the foundation of the team. Guys that were here in 2020, some were here in 19, 18, 17, 16 going all the way back to 2015. Those are the guys, they were raised, they learned that you don't just fold or quit at the slightest whiff of adverse circumstances. So many in that group, so many coaches and players. Cade McNamara, Dax Hill, long, long list of guys. The committed guys, the truly committed guys. The seniors on our team that have been here the longest, worked the most and overcome some adverse circumstances. Injury or setbacks, I'm just talking all players here. All those seniors. The fourth group, the ones. Without them, we wouldn't be where we are. Guys that really, literally, willing to take the team on their backs. It was like a train, a locomotive, going down the tracks. They literally stopped it, picked it up on their backs, turned it around and started pushing. The rest of us started pushing, too. Those guys, Aidan Hutchinson, Brad Hawkins, Andrew Vastardis, Josh Ross, Moody, Robbins and Ronnie Bell. Those guys—and Ryan Hayes, guys that we wouldn't be where we're at without them.

On what he means by it being 'the beginning'

Everything about the team. Every day, every week, every month. Going back to the beginning of this year, just always felt like that. Always felt like the beginning. Accomplish one goal and then go to the next, then the next and the next. Now, we're winning the East championship and on to the Big Ten Championship next week.

On when he realized he could run on Ohio State

Back in spring ball. That was something we felt like we could do and we wanted to be really good at it. As prepared for The Game as we had been, as we have all season, didn't really seem like anybody tried that approach and we felt confident that our offensive line could keep moving. Our receivers would block and our running backs would be incredible. And they were. Enjoying the incredible all season and knew those backs continue to be incredible. Led by Hassan, Blake Corum, we saw him come back today and shake off what he was working through. Same with Donovan Edwards, there's a real shining star. When I talk about the new, the energy they brought. Guys like Donovan Edwards, JJ McCarthy, Andrel Anthony and Rod Moore, what they've brought has been tremendous.

On the emotions from the end of the game and what this win feels like compared to the others

It feels like the best one (laughs). It sure does. It really does. Get ready for next week. Maybe next week's will be the best. That's why it feels like the beginning. Continue. We'll continue to do what we do. We'll move on with humble hearts. Greatness doesn't fear consequences. Fearless but not careless. Onward.

On how long will he let the team savor the win

I think this one will go long into the night. I think all of Ann Arbor, will be right? A lot of joy in Ann Arbor tonight. Let them enjoy that win. We've got a lot of hours left in today and tomorrow we'll get on to our opponent, whether it'll be Wisconsin or Iowa for the Big Ten Championship.

On what Ohio State has said in the past impact this game

It did. I know probably the things you're thinking of are probably the same things you're thinking of. Let's move on with humble hearts. Take the high road. There's some stuff that people said that spurred us on even more. There's people standing on third base thinking they hit a triple, but they didn't.