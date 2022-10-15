On the offensive line and the running backs

It was a phenomenal effort. Offensive line really set the tone along with the tight ends and the running backs. I thought our receivers did as well. They were blocking, catching J.J., another really good game. Defense, I thought 11 guys out there at a time setting the tone for 60 minutes. It was very impressive. Even Jake Moody setting the tone with that big tackle on the kickoff. No punts. Just a great team effort and some great individual efforts along the way. Especially the running backs, I can't remember back-to-back touchdown runs like that. Came at a great time. Really good team performance all four quarters.

On Donovan Edwards

They're both fast. Blake's really fast, Donovan's really fast. When they get in the open, those guys are rolling. I don't know exactly how fast but pretty fast. It was great to see. Donovan, Blake, great on the field but great leaders, too. There's an emotional side of the team that those two are just a huge part of. Experienced offensive line, feel like they had a tremendous game. The other cool thing is, coming up the tunnel, Blake said it. "On to Michigan State." Offensive line, congratulating them on the game. On to State, coach. Like where they're heads at.

On whether he was tempted to go for it on fourth down late in the second quarter

I wanted to take the points there. What I said to the team at half, they're playing great. I just love when the team—they play with a lot of joy and gusto. That's when our guys are playing their best. Just letting it rip. At halftime, two big plays, everybody knew what the deal was. There was a mistake made on offense that resulted in a touchdown for them and then they got a big play on their quarterback read, it was just those two plays. We got 30 more minutes of football here so just continue what we're doing.

On rushing for 400 yards

It showed what it showed. Really pleased with the team. I think our defense is really good and they're taking that step to being a dominant defense where guys are running to the ball and you're four, five, six guys to the ball every play. Started the game with the two three-and-outs and just continued from there. Very thorough game. The third downs, big improvement for us. On offense, I think we were like 12-of-18 when you count the fourth down. Defensively, we were really good, too. Held them to 5-of-16, something like that. That was huge in the second half for our defense, getting off the field. On the third downs and the fourth downs, I think they were 1-of-4 on fourth down as well. It was a good game. Thought the team made a real positive statement today. Call it a statement game? OK. Call it a statement game. We're moving on to Michigan State.

On whether this is his favorite way to win a football game

Winning a football game? Yeah, that's my favorite way. Every week, just win the game.

On whether the RB and OL are in sync with each other

They really propel each other. The offensive line knows that if they give Blake space, Donovan space, even just any kind of crack, they're going to make the most of it. You can't have two guys that are more happier than the way their offensive line comes off the ball like Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. It's the ultimate team sport. They're big fans of each other, I can tell you that.

On what it meant having Mike Hart back on the sidelines

It was great. Mike came back coaching Thursday. Couldn't wait to get back. Could've probably been out longer but he's not ready to get away from greatness yet. He came back as soon as he possibly could and we all appreciated that. He looked great and did a heckuva job. Already gave him a game ball but will probably give him another this week. 412 yards rushing, that's quite a statement. Mike loves the team, the team loves Mike. It's great to have him back.

On whether he has the program in the best spot of his tenure

We come out of this with things to work on, too. I can already think of some of the things but mostly it's going to be about getting ready for Michigan State after our bye. Good win and it's on to the next one. I think there's still things to improve, still things to get better, still things that keep us humble and keep us growing. Super proud of the guys and the way they played. They're always just ready to play. People ask me all the time, you think they're ready? Yeah, I think they're ready because they're ready to play every game. They act like they're born ready to play the games.

On whether being consistently ready is a new development

There's other great things about them, too. I know I've been saying it for a couple of months, there's no entitlement to the guys. Zero. They don't get the big head, which is a great quality and we all know that's a trap. A deep, dark, lonely trap. They play with joy, play with gusto. They show up ready to play every week with the goal of just winning the next game and getting prepared for it. Evidenced by it, gosh, I'm coming up the tunnel telling guys they had a great game and Blake's, 'On to Michigan State, coach.' Offensive line, heck of a performance, 412 yards guys, that's great. Coach, on to Michigan State. OK! I like where your heads at. Let's keep it rolling.

On replacing talent on offensive/defensive line

Give all credit to those guys in those rooms. Guys like Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins, Mike Morris, Taylor Upshaw. They have a real pride about things that they wanted to be better. Mike Elston has done a great coaching them, Jesse Minter has done a great job. Credit to the coaches and the players. Sherrone Moore is a great coach. There's a great culture in that offensive line room that was there last year and has continued this year. It's building. It's growing. Give the credit to the players and the position coaches.