SCOTT LEIGHTMAN: We are proud to have the second half of our 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl match-up between Michigan and TCU. With us is the head coach of Number 2-ranked Michigan. 13-0, 9-0 in the Big Ten after last night's Big Ten championship game victory. In the last two years, Michigan has been on quite a roll. In fact, it's the first time in the 143-year history of Michigan that the team has had 12-plus wins in two straight seasons. This year, the first time ever with 13 wins in a season. The gentleman here before you has been to the Fiesta Bowl before, in 1986, as a quarterback, when he led the Wolverines to a 27-23 win over Nebraska, two rushing touchdowns that day. Current quarterback J.J. McCarthy has done a great job in leading the Michigan offense. And Donovan Edwards, we have seen him on the running back side, 216 yards against Ohio State and 185 last night. I'm sure Coach [Harbaugh] will talk about his defense, number two-ranked in the nation. I will turn it over to Coach Harbaugh for an opening statement. Welcome back to the Fiesta Bowl.

COACH HARBAUGH: Thank you. Probably a lot to talk about, a lot to say. I don't know if I can fit it all in an opening statement. Just really proud of our team, what they have accomplished. We are very excited to be in the playoffs in the final four. Just overall, can't say enough good things about our players, our coaches, our staff. To be 13-0, I mean, my mouth has a hard time even forming that. It's just very unfamiliar to say that in relation to football. I mean, it sounds like a hot start to a basketball season at the beginning of the season. But with that being said, we're excited for the challenge, to advance, and to see how we'll stack up in the playoffs.

Q. Coach, there was an NFL Network report out there that they are betting you for a candidate for a job, multiple teams in the NFL. I was just wondering your reaction to that and whether you would even consider that at this point after this year.

COACH HARBAUGH: Well, that's a lot of "that time of the year" type of speculation. But I think -- no man knows the future, but I think that people think we have done a good job and are pleased with the job that we have done here at Michigan. They are going to be very happy to learn that I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023. And for those people that don't approve of the job we have done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they will be most likely disappointed to learn that I will be back coaching the Wolverines in 2023.

Q. Hey, Coach, for folks who are here in Texas, if you could describe your team and what you want them to be about, offensively and defensive. I'm not necessarily talking about schematically. What's the mentality of your group? What would you say?

COACH HARBAUGH: Probably a lot would go into that. I think just guys that are relentless competitors and every day, they are about taking care of their business on and off the field. They work and compete. What I have been looking at from TCU, I think we're built a lot the same way, both teams. And I hope that the TCU coaches would say the same about us after watching us play. A lot of other things I would say about our team. They have a tremendous mindset when it comes to the more physical we game plan the game, the more they seem to embrace it, and I love that about our team. I think it's -- I take myself out of this, but the coaching has been really good. Our defensive staff, what they have been able to do -- teachers, real teachers. The same with our offensive staff, and our special teams. Everybody just bleeds blue. They all pull in the same direction and are tremendous, relentless competitors.

Q. You have a young man on your team who was from Phoenix, Pinnacle High School, JD Johnson, who was highly recruited to come out there. And unfortunately due to a medical condition, couldn't play. But you honored his scholarship. Can you share a little bit with the group here about JD and him with the Michigan program?

COACH HARBAUGH: Yes, JD, I tell you, I watched him throw the ball pre-practice or during practice. Just throw and play catch with him sometimes. I mean, amazing arm. He can still rip it like you wouldn't believe. But, unfortunately, the doctors are not letting him play. And he's turned that -- he hasn't felt sorry for himself. Hasn't gotten bitter, you know? He's just gotten better. And really the only difference between those two words are an I and an E. So I say that to say he's made it not about himself or getting bitter about the circumstances, but he's become a tremendous coach. He's one of our student coaches and does an amazing job. And if that's what he chooses to do in life, he will be extremely successful, just like his dad, Dave. So I can't say enough good things about JD Johnson. He's been responsible for the circumstances that he has and turning those into success. He's a joy and a pleasure to be around daily, weekly, monthly, yearly. And he really contributes to our success, both on the field and off the field. Just a spectacular young man.

Q. In regards to your answer earlier about the report by NFL Network, do you feel it's important to come out and clarify that you are definitely going to be back as you sort of jump out on the recruiting trail now? And do you think some of the uncertainty from last year at this time influenced recruiting at all for the 2023 class that you are trying to put together?

COACH HARBAUGH: Yeah, like I said, it's really biblical. No man knows the future. I can't make any vows of what's going to happen or what's not gonna happen. If you don't mind, I will ask you a question. There's tremendous coaches right here in our league: Ryan Day, Greg Schiano, Bret Bielema, Jeff Brohm. I could go on and on. P.J. Fleck. I think they deserve the job that they have done to be asked the same question.

Q. Again, congratulations on last night. This is obviously first time we have gotten to speak with you, other than last night, since the reports about Mazi Smith came out last week. I wondering if you could tell us about that situation from your perspective, when you might have found out that he was arrested and had an incident, the decisions that went into deciding to play him throughout, and just where those things stand from your perspective.

COACH HARBAUGH: Yes, we found out the day that it happened. Mazi was completely honest, up front, cooperative. Felt like -- I mean, he gave us the exact circumstances. And then as I said, this has been something that's gone to the -- I really respect the justice system and feel like there will be a fair resolution to come soon from that. As far as a decision on to play Mazi Smith from the time of the incident through now, that's a decision that's made by our athletic director, Warde Manuel, and our president, Santa Ono, and myself, all who know Mazi Smith and know the kind of person that he is and the trust that he's built up in our program.

Q. Other schools have had athletes in the Washtenaw County area with similar charges this fall, and those players were suspended. I wonder, does Michigan not have -- I mean, he is being charged with a felony. Is there no blanket policy that says one way or the other that leaves it up to your discretion, as you understand it?

COACH HARBAUGH: I'm not going to comment on whether I think it's a felony or not or whether it should have been charged as a felony or not. But I think if you do your homework, you are going to realize that this is -- you can't compare this to the low-hanging fruit that you think that's out there. I would just encourage you not to pander to the Twitter-sphere and really the haters, who like to drink the hater-ade and eat their hater-tots. Let the facts come out. Let that be decided and adjudicated through the court system.

Q. Coach, I want to get your thoughts on TCU quarterback Max Duggan and what he's been able to do this year and what challenges he may present for you guys come this match-up.

COACH HARBAUGH: You know I love my quarterback J.J. McCarthy. I don't think there's anyone better. Our guy, I mean, he just never gets flustered. He never gets rattled. I have never seen him nervous one time. And the TCU quarterback, I mean, I can't tell you what a joy and a pleasure it was to watch him compete in the game on Saturday. Nothing but tremendous respect for the type of competitor that he is. And it's going to be a huge challenge getting ready for a quarterback like that. All I have seen is just relentless competitor, super talented, tremendous effort. I mean, any quarterback in the history of the game would have loved to have a game like he had on Saturday and had that on their resume. So that will get us fired up. We'll be fired up to compete against a relentless competitor like him. It was just wonderful, wonderful to watch him compete.

Q. Coach, I need to talk about Max Duggan. And it's obviously super early, but just your initial impressions of TCU in general, what type of football team you think they are and sort of how you match up.

COACH HARBAUGH: Yes, well, scoring machine on offense. Really sound on special teams. They tackle on defense. And we'll get into all the schemes. I won't get into how we're going to -- specifically how we'll attempt to attack or defend, but really, really impressed. In the meantime, I would just like to say, I can't wait to come to Phoenix. I mean, everybody loves Phoenix. Back in the days when I used to go there, my beautiful Aunt Jay and Uncle Crossy who are still alive and live in Phoenix. Jimmy and Pam Vaccaro, cousins, are still there and have a restaurant we love to go to. And also, one of my favorite guys in the whole world, Jerry Murphy and the whole Murphy family, I can't wait to see you all. And Mark Natsock, another dear friend. I can't wait to see you all, and the family is looking forward to spending time with you when we get out there as well.

Q. Speaking of Phoenix and Arizona, I mentioned in the outset you were the quarterback of the '86 team. I can't believe a question hasn't come up about that time yet, so I'm going to ask it. Share with us your experience of playing a Nebraska team and the hard-fought game and playing in this game one time. Now you are able to come back. I would have do check our record books. I didn't do so to find out if you are first-ever person to play in the game and then coach it.

COACH HARBAUGH: Probably not. There's probably others who have done that, I would think. I mean, growing up as a kid, I used to always watch the Fiesta Bowl on TV, and everybody out there warm and we were back snow on the ground. And people used to sit on that hill. That's the thing I first remember. And then watching the game. So it was really awesome to play in that game. Got to meet Tom Osborne. And super competitive game against Nebraska. We were fortunate to win the game. Since then, I have been back many times. I have been there for spring training, for baseball. Been there to play pro games as a pro athlete, and coach. And college coach, when I was at Stanford, played ASU a bunch of times. So just a great place. I think everybody loves Phoenix.

Q. When was the first time you realized that J.J. [McCarthy] was the competitor that he is?

COACH HARBAUGH: I'm pretty sure right away, but then it always -- daily, weekly, monthly. I could tell you a bunch of stories, but you just see it. It's just who he is. What his parents have poured into him, Jim and Megan McCarthy, Jim is this larger-than-life personality, and Megan is just this very calm, sophisticated, wonderful but deep-down competitor and fierce protector of their family. And I just see both of those parents have poured into J.J. And he's almost identical 50/50 carbon copy of his mom and dad. Just so thankful for all the parents on our team that have poured so much into the youngsters that are on the team. It just makes it so easy, so easy to be their coach and be around them on a day-by-day basis. I mean, they have all been taught so many of the lessons in terms of hard work, competition, being accountable, doing what is right. Not just J.J., but pretty much our entire squad. And just watching that the apple doesn't fall too far from the branch, it really shows up so much with our team in relation to what their parents are like.

Q. Coach, one more quick one for you. You and Coach [Sonny] Dykes kind of crossed paths a little bit in the Pac-12. Obviously, he was at Arizona, you're at Stanford, and then his tenure at Cal. What do you remember about Coach Dykes and his teams? Anything stand out? Did you guys spend any time together?

COACH HARBAUGH: No, we really haven't spent too much time together, but just been a fan from afar. The strategy -- I guess there's decision-making and there's strategy, and it's good to know the difference between the two. But I think he's outstanding at both. And strategically, just like watching his football. I think he thinks a lot like a really good chess player, and I respect that.